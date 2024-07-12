Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer Revisits The Menendez Brothers’ Trial, And Now I Have A New Understanding Of The Landmark Murder Case
I'm totally rethinking this massive '90s trial.
I like to think of myself as being a pretty big true crime fan. I’ve read all kinds of books, fallen down multiple rabbit holes, and even written about the best true crime shows on TV and streaming. I feel like I know a lot about the likes of the late O.J. Simpson and his murder case and the Menéndez Brothers’ murder trial. Or at least that's what I thought until I watched Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, a new Hulu show about American research and nurse Dr. Ann Burgess.
When preparing for an interview with the docuseries’ director, Abby Fuller, I found myself both captivated by the story but also ashamed by how little I actually knew about Lyle and Erik Menéndez’s case. I had long assumed it to be about two rich kids killing their parents so they could live a life of luxury. Instead of being a straightforward cold-blooded murder inspired by greed and rage, the case, as revealed in Mastermind, was a more complex story of trauma, abuse, and the way we stigmatize victims.
It was eye-opening to see a different side of one of the biggest cases of the 20th century, one that was even turned into a Law & Order spinoff series a few years back. And I wasn't alone, as Fuller revealed in our chat that her perspective changed through her work with Dr. Burgess on the docuseries:
During the Menéndez Brothers’ first trial, the defense used what is referred to throughout Mastermind as the “abuse excuse,” in which they argued that they murdered their parents because they feared for their lives after suffering years of abuse, resulting in a hung jury. And while the second trial, which didn’t allow for the “abuse excuse” defense, resulted in Lyle and Erik Menéndez being sentenced to life in prison, Fuller said the argument made a massive impact:
A chunk of the third and final episode of Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer is dedicated to Dr. Ann Burgess and the role she played in the Menéndez Brothers’ trial, but the docuseries also dives into so many other aspects of her life and the strides she continues to make in criminal psychology. And who knows, you may be like me and have your entire perspective changed as a result.
All three episodes of Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer are streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription, which also gives you access to some of the best shows on the 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.