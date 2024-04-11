NFL Vet, Actor And Accused Murderer OJ Simpson Is Dead At 76

Throughout his career as an NFL star, actor, and public figure, OJ Simpson always knew how to play the crowd. Even in the high profile legal wranglings that ensued after accusations of his murdering wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her lover Ronald Goldman, the world couldn’t tear itself away from the media circus. It’s both the good and the bad that will be remembered, especially today, as Simpson has been reported dead at 76.

Earlier this year there were reports that the star of one of the best ‘90s movies The Naked Gun and HBO’s 1st and 10 was undergoing treatment for cancer, which was unfortunately the cause of death attributed in a family announcement. Taking to OJ’s Twitter feed, the Heisman Trophy winner’s passing was revealed through the following message:

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.-The Simpson FamilyApril 11, 2024 See more

An acclaimed athlete, O.J. Simpson’s time with both the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49’ers was the foundation that helped catapult the California native into the public consciousness. However, his interest in acting had always been present, with uncredited appearances on both Dragnet and Ironside serving as his first on-screen credits in 1968.

But of course, the murder trial that ran between January 24 and October 3, 1995 seems to overshadow such a career. One of the most intensely covered court proceedings of its time, O.J. Simpson would eventually be acquitted of his supposed role in murdering Nicole Brown and her boyfriend at her Brentwood condominium.

That didn’t stop the public or the press from continuing to litigate the issue, as a high profile civil trial, and TV specials like O.J.: The Lost Confession would revisit the subject for some time. Most notably perhaps in the 2016 entry to ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series, entitled O.J.: Made in America, the subject of Simpson's life and times was examined through the lenses of "race and celebrity" as it applied to his achievements, accusations, and struggles.

In his later years, O.J. Simpson seemed to enjoy focusing his celebrity through social media. Giving shout outs to his fans, and addressing rumors like his alleged fathering of Khloe Kardashian , Simpson kept it light until the end. You could even see that in the currently pinned tweet on his profile, which includes this video:

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKlJune 16, 2019 See more

No matter how you see O.J. Simpson’s career, it’s hard to deny that the man was a favorite of the media. Though his professional and personal battles ebbed and flowed in his life, his personality was always camera ready. His passing will undoubtedly intensify the debate over what his true legacy will be; but at the same time, people will be talking about The Juice.

We here at CinemaBlend send our sincerest condolences to OJ Simpson’s family and friends, as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.