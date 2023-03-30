Michelle Rodriguez Wants Her Dungeons And Dragons Character In The Final Fast And Furious Movie, And Are You Listening, Hollywood?

For a while, there was a rumor. A silly rumor, as you will. But a fun rumor nonetheless. It stated that one day, the Fast and Furious franchise might consider crossing over with the Jurassic World series . There’s no reason for this, outside of the fact that they are both Universal Studios properties. Also, seeing Dominic Toretto racing a T-Rex would be the most incredible achievement in cinematic history. The casts of the series got involved in the chatter , but everyone kind of knew it was a joke. But I still had to keep the gag going when I got to sit down and talk Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with the great Michelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Letty in multiple Fast & Furious movies, “dying” but coming back into the fold because she’s forever a member of the family. In Dungeons and Dragons, she’ll trade her motorcycle for a flaming axe to play warrior Holga, who helps keep her crew alive on their various quests. So I gave her an option. Would she like to write Letty into a future Dungeons & Dragons movie? Or would she like to see her brutal Holga tearing it up in the Fast & Furious world. And Michelle Rodriguez told me:

I’d say drop Holga into the next Fast and Furious. (laughs) It’s a lot more interesting! I think she would be lost without her crew, man. I think we’d need to open a portal from the Dungeons world into one of these franchises. I think there’s nowhere to go once you reach the top in these tentpoles then to merge.

Our D&D Review (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) We got to see Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves early. Here's our take on the new movie!

Hence, Hobbs and Shaw . Usually these types of team ups are reserved for comic-book movies. Three actors who have played Spider-Man at different stages of their career share the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home , for example. But I can’t think of a solid example of an actor jumping into one of their existing franchises while playing a new character that they just introduced.

Also, as much fun as this sounds like it could be, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a Paramount release, while the Fast franchise belongs to Universal. They’re not going to share their toys any time soon. Just like WB isn’t going to sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix , so stop asking!

Now, dropping Holga into a Top Gun or Mission: Impossible movie? That should very much be on the table. Are you listening, Hollywood? Or, reverse engineer this, and add Ethan Hunt to the next DnD film. Why am I giving these ideas away for free?