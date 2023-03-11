Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Chris Pine’s Fantasy Movie
How does latest big-screen D&D adaptation measure up?
By now, we know that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has emerged as one of the biggest titles on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. So far, the trailers have teased a smooth-talking Chris Pine and a likable cast of characters – as well as humongous monsters and hilarious jokes. Still, some longtime aficionados of the iconic tabletop game may be itching to hear what critics have to say about it before deciding whether to head out to the theater to see it. Well, the film screened at SXSW, and movie pundits have dropped their reviews to Pine’s fantasy flick.
Considering just how much love there is for D&D, Honor Among Thieves directors/writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly had a high bar to clear. And according to many of the early reviews, the pair (who’ve also helmed Game Night and Vacation) managed to mostly hit the mark. Lovia Gyarkye, who reviewed the film for THR, praised the filmmakers for creating a movie that draws from the franchise’s roots and exudes plenty of fun in the process. Though she had a particularly high amount of praise to shower on Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and the rest of the cast:
This film, which is not connected to the 2000 theatrical film or the made-for-TV and direct-to-DVD entries, focuses on a band of thieves who seek redemption after unwittingly helping the nefarious Red Wizard raise an army of the undead. With so much pre-established mythology surrounding this universe, one would think it’d be easy for those unfamiliar with it to get lost in the weeds. However, as Variety’s Owen Gleiberman points out, the film is very accessible to general audiences, much to its benefit:
Of course, very few big-screen productions are perfect. Den of Geek’s David Crow – who gave a positive review – noted that some of the characters feel underserved by the narrative and noted that “some of the dramatic beats fall flat.” Nevertheless, Crow enjoyed the movie’s energy and gave some glowing thoughts on the director’s approach to practicality:
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly admitted to being inspired by Jurassic Park when it came to mixing visual and practical effects. This specificity also seeped into the way they filmed stunts, as they looked to classic Jackie Chan films for inspiration. Deadline’s Valerie Complex would still argue that this Dungeons & Dragons installment still offers much of what other modern-day blockbuster films. However, in her positive review, she stated that it greatly improves upon the adaptation from 2000, especially when it comes to the way it handles its characters:
The filmmaking duo behind this production have spoken about their approach to the characters, including the fact that they like their “male heroes to be challenged.” That’s apparently not the only way that they try to freshen things up here though. Kate Stables, of our sister site Total Film, explained how the game adaptation doesn’t seek to channel Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones:
It sounds like critics are incredibly high on this latest big-screen take on D&D and, as of this writing, the film holds a 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes (out of eight reviews). There’s still plenty of time for things to change, but it’s definitely sounding like Paramount Pictures has a winner on its hands. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this high praise translates to box office success for Chris Pine and his cohorts.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
