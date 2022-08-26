Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip Has Andrew Garfield Saying, 'We Should Do This Again'

It was the moment that Spider-Man fans of all ages had been waiting for. Three generations of actors who had played Peter Parker and his costumed alter ego, Spider-Man, united on screen for the first time ever to make history courtesy of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the third Spidey flick dominated the box office to the tune of $1.9 billion in worldwide tickets sold, the blockbuster is heading back to theaters on September 1 with 11 minutes of additional footage so that fans can experience the joy all over again. Consider it the perfect way for Spidey fans to close out their summer moviegoing season… and to celebrate, Sony hooked us up with an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Enjoy, “Heroes Reunited!”

There are so many things that I, as a rabid Spider-Man junkie, love about this clip, starting with all three actors claiming that they are Spider-Man . It’s like a verbal representation of the classic Spidey-pointing meme . You can tell how much these three actors genuinely enjoy each other, basking in the glow of the shared experience that they alone have – playing Spider-Man in a major motion picture.

As Tom Holland points out in the clip, playing Spider-Man always was his “dream role,” which is why he considers the opportunity to appear in a movie with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to be “mindblowing.” Because the concept was so tantalizing, it definitely feels like the team up was inevitable… even with all of the Hollywood hurdles that needed to be overcome in order to make this meeting happen. (And if you are interested in learning all about the process of getting to Spider-Man: No Way Home, can I recommend an upcoming book that traces Spider-Man’s entire Hollywood history (opens in new tab)?) But as Garfield so expertly words it:

Who are we to starve other nerds like us of this beauty?