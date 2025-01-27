Michelle Yeoh Talks About Star Trek: Section 31’s Surprise Cameo, And Why She Hesitated To Pull Some Strings To Make It Happen

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Section 31! Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, or read at your own risk!

The long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 is officially streaming, and those who checked it out surely took notice of that massive cameo. Viewers were treated to a reunion between the film's lead, Michelle Yeoh, and one of her former co-stars. Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in the eleventh hour as Section 31's Control. While Yeoh confirmed to CinemaBlend that she played a role in Curtis' involvement, she admitted she had hesitations about doing so.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh previously shared the screen in 2022's Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, a movie that was quite a career highlight for both. Both women won Oscars for their roles in the film. With that, I asked Yeoh if the cameo in Section 31 would've happened had they not done that movie together. The actress couldn't say for sure, before admitting that she did hesitate to contact her former co-star for this latest role:

That's a very interesting question, you know, but we work together, and we love each other, and uh when, when Alex and [Olatunde Osunsanmi] said the best person to play it. Guess who? And immediately, we all went [freaking out]. I felt, should I call her? Because, you know, she loves me, she would do anything for me, but she will only do things that she believes in. So I called her. I was like, ‘Please do this for me.’

A number of celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, have shared stories about Curtis, which give the impression that she's a sweetheart. Even Curtis' own emotional interviews give that impression. So I don't think the Trading Places alum was going to say no to Michelle Yeoh. She might've even done the cameo without the phone call. However, considering it was such a small cameo that might've been more trouble for her than it was worth, I'd assume Yeoh wanted to give the extra courtesy of letting her friend know that she'd appreciate her doing her a solid.

The cameo sets up Jamie Lee Curtis to return as the head of Star Trek: Section 31 should the film receive a sequel, but whether that happens remains to be seen. While the weekend has brought out some positive reviews from some viewers, critics were largely down on the Trek film, and that seems to be the prevailing opinion on the internet.

Whether that stops Paramount from greenlighting a sequel can only be speculated upon at this point. Alex Kurtzman told TrekCulture that a follow-up was not necessarily contingent on the movie's success, which is understandable. Michelle Yeoh is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood and, if there's room in her Yeoh's upcoming movie slate for more Trek, I'm sure Paramount would love to have her. Similarly, the actress told CinemaBlend she was all in on continuing to play Georgiou, so I still think a sequel is possible.

In the meantime, I'm just appreciating the bond between Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis and that they were able to share the screen again, albeit briefly. Be sure to stream Star Trek: Section 31 now if you haven't already.