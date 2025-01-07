Pamela Anderson Was ‘Afraid’ To Meet Jamie Lee Curtis, But The Oscar Winner Told Her Five Words That Made Her Fears Go Away

The 2025 movie schedule is a big one. The year kicks off with The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis. Surprisingly though, the incredible model and actress revealed she was intimidated to meet the OG Scream Queen of our time. That is, until Curtis said one thing to Anderson that made all her concerns melt away.

It’s no lie, Jamie Lee Curtis has a lot to show for herself even beyond her best movies . The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress had already praised Anderson for her minimalist fashion week look before they started the Gia Coppola film together, which is not something to blink an eye at. The 54-year-old shared with W Magazine that when the two were meeting on set for the first time, Curtis’ five words alleviated all of her prior anxieties about meeting the Halloween legend. She said:

I do. I get frightened to meet people. I was really afraid to meet Jamie Lee Curtis [who also stars in The Last Showgirl]. I was terrified. But as soon as I met her, she grabbed me by the shoulders, looked me in the eye, and said, ‘I did this for you.’ All of my reservations and fears and insecurities went out the window. She is such a cheerleader and champion of women. She's fearless.

Both women are absolute icons, so to have those words come out of you earnestly for another person and to receive that message is absolutely stunning. Knowing that this was their initial meeting and that was the vibe from the get-go makes me all the more excited to see The Last Showgirl. It’s special to learn about the exchange between such powerful women and a great example for females everywhere. Anderson has been endlessly fearless in navigating her career while Curtis has continued to be a guiding and supportive pillar in hers.

Another commonality the two stars share is that they both have respective reboots or sequels they’ve just completed or are working on. As most millennials and fans of Freaky Friday know, Freakier Friday wrapped this past year and Curtis celebrated the wrap with an all-natural selfie a la her Showgirl costar. Meanwhile, Anderson has multiple reboots knocking at her door , including Baywatch, which she isn’t interested in (or the doc series, which she appeared in somehow ), but she did take on The Naked Gun.

Although The Last Showgirl is officially premiering this week, it is eligible for the 2025 awards season due to its brief Los Angeles showings. Anderson herself was up for a Golden Globe, along with the song, ‘Beautiful That Way.’ I hope to see many more nominations for the cast and crew, because the movie does look that special.

As for Anderson and her fears? All seem to have been washed away with those five words from Curtis, and rightfully so. Hopefully the duo can continue to build a relationship and work the award season to bring home an Oscar for this seeming gem of a movie. The Last Showgirl premieres in theaters on January 10th.