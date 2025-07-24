Knives Out's Jamie Lee Curtis Is Returning To The Mystery Genre In A Truly Iconic Role

The mystery genre has continued to hold its own in pop culture today, with hits like Only Murders in the Building skyrocketing in popularity. And, arguably, Rian Johnson’s 2019 Knives Out started this new wave of whodunits. Among his star-studded cast was, of course, the veteran of all things thrilling, top scream queen , Jamie Lee Curtis. JLC's best movies are riddled with career-making mystery titles, and now she’s adding an iconic TV sleuth to her resume.

The big confirmation came from Curtis herself while on the premiere carpet for her latest release, Freakier Friday . When ET asked about whether or not we could expect The Fog actress to take on Murder She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher, the A-lister revealed all that she could. After taking a beat, she said that it’s in the works but not to expect it anytime soon, and she’s trying to keep cool about the project until she’s on set. Per their Instagram clip, she said:

Oh…it’s happening. Well, we’re a minute away, but yeah, very excited. Very excited, but I’m, you know, tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting.

That’s a thrilling reveal by the Halloween star, since the classic mystery show was and remains a staple in the genre. And if there’s anyone in Hollywood who could take on an Angela Lansbury role, Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the best picks to get the job done. I can only imagine how she feels about having Jessica Fletcher waiting in the wings. That has to be a crazy feeling.

She continued to explain, coolly, that she has a handful of other projects, including two 2025 movie calendar picks, in the queue ahead of the movie remake. (Curtis, this year alone, returned to FX’s The Bear, has the beloved Disney sequel just ahead and James L. Brooks’ comedy drama Ella McCay.) After the list moves ahead, then she’ll be pleased to get into the role, saying:

Yeah. I mean, I, you know, I have a couple of other things to hustle and then, then I’ll get to enjoy that work.

The Hollywood veteran is too cool about it all. On top of her three projects this year, she has potentially three others ahead of Murder She Wrote, depending on how schedules play out. There are two thrillers she’s attached to called Sender and Psychosis, and she'll be a part of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta series. If there’s one thing we know about JLC, she always nails a good spooky role, so any of these will be a great ramp-up to Fletcher’s big screen debut.

With the confirmation of Jamie Lee Curtis being attached to Murder She Wrote, there’s at least one real-life mystery put to bed. But more have already naturally risen, like as to when this mammoth genre caper will start filming. I’m hoping it’ll make it to the 2026 movie schedule, but we’ll have to wait to see how it unfolds. Until then, catch the OG with an Amazon Prime subscription .