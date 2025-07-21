Months After It Ended On CBS, Blue Bloods Is Still Dominating With Viewers. It Makes Me Bummed About The Spinoff

Blue Bloods finished its 14-season run in 2024, but the franchise isn't finished just yet. The IP will live on through the new spinoff, Boston Blue, which is heading to CBS this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule. The series will follow Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan in Boston, with a new partner. While the prospective of the spinoff is somewhat exciting, the fact that the parent show is still dominating with viewers is making me bummed that the procedural isn’t continuing.

It was in December 2024 that Blue Bloods came to an end and, to some, the decision to cancel the show was somewhat surprising. Aside from the show arguably being one of the Eye Network's signature series, it was also still performing well in the Friday night slot, which can be considered a “death sentence” for a show. The series finale brought in some truly big numbers and, overall, BB was the fifth highest-rated scripted series on CBS for the 2024-25 season, proving again that the cancellation was a mistake.

Now, even months after the finale aired, the show is still raking in impressive numbers. Per FlixPatrol, Blue Bloods is #7 on Paramount+ in TV shows. On top of that, the series frequently appears in the Top 10, and it’s sometimes even higher up the list. We're not privy to specific numbers, of course, but the show's consistent presence within the Top 10 would seem to indicate that there's still a sizable number of people watching the series.

The information above is all the more reason to wonder why the show was even canceled in the first place. Additionally, that choice becomes even more of a head-scratcher when considering that CBS' spinoff greenlight suggests execs still think the franchise is viable.

Boston Blue will mark a major shift for the franchise, as Donnie Wahlberg is the only franchise OG who's part of the main cast. Frank Reagan actor Tom Selleck also voiced his frustration over the cancellation as did some other cast members. It’s hard to say how the majority of fans currently feel about Wahlberg's upcoming offshoot. I'd be lying if I said I'm not happy about the franchise continuing yet, with a new setting and characters, I still have reservations about the spinoff.

Nevertheless, the Blue Bloods sequel series will still feature at least two other members of the Reagan family, though. Danny will be joined in Boston by his youngest son, Sean, who will now played by Mika Amonsen instead of Andrew Terraciano. Additionally, franchise OG Bridget Moynahan is reprising her role as Danny’s sister, Erin, in the premiere episode and will return later in the season to direct. That's a comforting thought, but I'm still eager for more familiar faces to appear.

I'm wondering if Boston Blue’s premiere will help but more eyes on Blue Bloods within the streaming realm. It's certainly possible, and you best believe I'll be keeping my eye on the OG show's streaming performance once its spinoff drops. Here's hoping that the new show manages to serve as a worthy successor. In the meantime, those who want to check out Blue Bloods should grab a Paramount+ subscription, as all 14 seasons are streaming on the service.