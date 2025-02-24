Miles Teller Reveals One Of His Favorite Scenes To Shoot With Anya Taylor-Joy In The Gorge, And His Reason Is Kind Of Hilarious

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, there's a good chance you've seen Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy’s The Gorge. It's officially the biggest movie release in the streamer’s history, and this is saying quite a bit considering the platform became the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards with 2021’s CODA. The Gorge may be a twisted sci-fi horror film featuring a plethora of what the internet has been referring to as “skull spiders,” but when talking about his favorite scene to shoot, Miles Teller showed his romantic side, opting instead to discuss the first time the film’s star-crossed lovers meet in person.

Although it takes place in a big universe, The Gorge is rather intimate, primarily focusing on two snipers separated by a gorge who can only see one another through the scopes of their rifles. Eventually, Teller’s Levi takes a treacherous journey over to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Drasa via zipline, and he said this about filming the moment the two of them meet in person:

Shooting that scene with all of this built-up curiosity and tension, that was one of my favorite scenes to shoot is when they first meet for the first time. What is that like? Even when we eat food, maybe she's just a really noisy, messy eater.

Of course, his latter point about Drasa being a messy eater is a joke, as it turns out that the two actors had a running gag about the whole situation. Given they’ve only communicated with written notes up until that point, he has no idea what her voice sounds like, and they were laughing about the possibility that she sounded like something of a bro. Miles Teller amusingly also told us:

Can you imagine if it was like, ‘[deep voice] ‘Sup?’ He’s like, ‘Oh man. All right, well, we'll work through it.’

As you can see in the video at the top of this article, the two have some pretty unique chemistry. Surely, there were plenty of bits to be had. Critics are all over the place with The Gorge, but the film has definitely won out with audiences. Additionally, our own Nick Venable called the film “nutso,” and Jason Wiese believes it has the potential to be a TV series. It also features some gentle nods to their previous works Whiplash and The Queen’s Gambit. At the end of the day, what else can you ask for but two of Hollywood’s biggest stars in one of the first big movies releases of 2025?

Miles Teller recently lost his home during the LA wildfires, and he mentioned that doing press for The Gorge was a welcome distraction. I, for one, was very happy he was able to make it, and he seems to be in good spirits at this point in time. He will be in the upcoming, highly-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic , and we’re not going to stop asking about a Top Gun: Maverick sequel until it happens. So the actor has plenty to look forward to.

In the meantime, you can see Miles Teller alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge on AppleTV+! For all future news in the world of film and television, stay tuned in with us here at CinemaBlend.