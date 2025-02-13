Critics Have Seen The Gorge, And They Say This ‘Painfully Predictable’ Genre Mashup Isn’t As Deep As It Thinks It Is
The sci-fi, action-packed rom-com hits streaming just in time for Valentine's Day.
If you like a little romance and horror with a sci-fi twist alongside your Valentine’s Day dinner, The Gorge may be on your radar. Director Scott Derrickson’s newest project, hitting the 2025 movie calendar on February 14, covers quite a few genres in the story of two snipers guarding either side of what looks like the gates of hell in The Gorge’s trailer. Critics were able to screen the movie ahead of its release to Apple TV+ subscription holders, so let’s see what they’re saying.
Miles Teller stars in his first blockbuster since Top Gun: Maverick, while Anya Taylor-Joy has enjoyed a successful past few years with The Menu, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Dune: Part Two, to name a few. The Gorge is unlike any of those — it’s a sci-fi horror action flick with enough romantic comedy to justify its Valentine’s Day release, but with so much going on, is it hitting with critics? David Ehrlich of IndieWire says The Gorge doesn’t deliver on a potentially rich premise, instead turning predictable and shallow. The critic gives it a C, writing:
Dan Jolin of Empire also gives it a middling grade of 3 out of 5 stars, saying The Gorge is best appreciated as an unlikely romance, but none of the movie should be taken too seriously. Jolin continues:
Where some of the critics think the romance story was The Gorge’s strength, Tyler Nichols of JoBlo doesn’t buy the chemistry between Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. Too much focus is put on the romance instead of exploring the gorge’s more intriguing horrors. This movie is more enjoyable if you can turn your brain off, Nichols says, writing:
Therese Lacson of Collider gives it a 4 out of 10 despite several compliments, including calling it an enjoyable ride with dynamic action sequences, a charming love story and monsters with an ick factor. The Gorge may be enough for those simply looking for a popcorn movie with equal parts action and romance, but that isn’t enough to justify how “painfully predictable” the action is. Lacson says:
Agreeing on its ability to entertain, IGN’s A.A. Dowd gives the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10, arguing that The Gorge should have been given an opportunity on the big screen. The critic writes:
Many critics are pointing to the predictability of the plot, and with The Gorge feeling like two separate movies, it’s nearly inevitable that they would prefer one over the other. Even with more average reviews, if this sounds like a movie that’s intriguing enough for you to check out, you can do so starting Friday, February 14, and be sure to check out the other best movies to watch on Apple TV+ while you’re at it.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
