Miles Teller And His Wife Lost Their Home In The LA Fires. The Sweet Way Fans And Friends Have Been Showing Love For The Top Gun: Maverick Star
Fans are offering to help out Miles Teller following his wildfire losses.
The recent fires in Southern California have displaced thousands of people. Because of the proximity to Hollywood, many celebrities were evacuated and many lost their homes. Among those who have lost a great deal is Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, though there’s something of a silver lining as his fans are trying to help him out in a really touching way.
While Miles Teller and his wife Keliegh, like so many others, could only take so much with them when they were forced to evacuate. As such, the actor has lost a great deal of what he had. This likely includes a lot of Grateful Dead merchandise, as Teller is an avowed Deadhead. But he tells E! That fans are trying to send him Grateful Dead stuff to help replace what he lost. He explained…
It has to be a terrible experience to lose your home. Teller wasn't the only celebrity to go through that. Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt lost their home. Mandy Moore's home sustained significant damage and her brother's home was lost. While one assumes many celebrities will have the means to rebuild, it doesn't make the shock of losing what you had any less.
Life for Teller and his wife, deciding how to start over after losing so much, can’t be easy. It would be completely understandable if the couple wasn’t feeling very positive about a great deal right now.
This is what makes the fans want to send shirts to Miles Teller especially wonderful. From a purely practical standpoint, he likely lost a great deal of his clothing, so getting a few extra shirts isn’t the worst thing in the world. Beyond that, however, knowing that people care enough to try and do something nice or you have to feel good at a time when not a lot feels good.
Teller is set to star in the new movie The Gorge, available with an Apple TV+ subscription, which is set to come out in just a couple of weeks. This means that Teller is supposed to be talking to a lot o press about his film. One assumes he’d be very distracted by his personal issues, but he tells Extra that he appreciates the distraction of thinking about his work for a while.
One hopes that everybody who lost their homes will be able to get back on their feet, and sooner rather than later.
