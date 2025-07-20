As Jennifer Garner Continues To Hang Out With Ben Affleck And Their Kids, An Insider Drops Claims On How Her Boyfriend Is Feeling About It

Jennifer Lopez is having the “perfect summer” after her divorce from Ben Affleck last year, and things aren’t looking too shabby for the Gone Girl star, either. Affleck continues to be seen spending time with Jennifer Garner — his first ex-wife with whom he shares three children — most recently taking in a Red Sox game. It’s been sweet to see how Garner has cared for her ex during this time, but one has to wonder how her boyfriend feels about it.

John Miller has been in an on-off relationship with Jennifer Garner for seven years and, according to an insider for People, the couple is “better than ever.” That's despite her ex-husband being a pretty consistent presence since he spent Thanksgiving with them last year. Miller has always supported their healthy co-parenting relationship regarding 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina (aka Fin) and 13-year-old Samuel. The source said:

John has also embraced Jen’s family life. He’s been patient, supportive and deeply respectful of her dynamic with Ben and the kids.

I think that’s lovely to hear, and it goes against other reports that Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner has caused some “third wheel” trouble in paradise for John Miller. Inevitably, rumors of a rekindled romance between Ben and Jen have been floated as the former couple has healed wounds from their own split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been spending more time together than ever since JLo filed for divorce last August after months of split speculation. However, having his longtime girlfriend hanging out with Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor reportedly hasn’t been a problem for John Miller, as the insider continued:

[They’ve] hit a stride as a couple and those who know them say this is the most solid and connected they’ve ever been.

It’s great to hear that John Miller is allegedly OK with the continued (and strengthening) relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, because that reportedly hasn’t always been the case. After they all spent Thanksgiving together, the 13 Going on 30 star reportedly invited her ex back for Christmas.

He must have accepted the invite, because the full family of five was apparently there along with John Miller, which allegedly made for some awkward holidays. Ben Affleck hasn’t gone anywhere since then, but this source indicates that’s not an issue for Miller. Apparently, Miller's relationship with Jennifer Garner is as good as ever despite an increased presence from her two-time-Oscar-winning ex-husband.

So is Ben Affleck looking for love of his own? Sources suggest the actor is allegedly “determined” to find someone new because he’s happiest when he’s in a relationship. He is reportedly looking for an independent woman who will understand and support his sobriety.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have moved on with Brett Goldstein, her co-star in the upcoming Office Romance, and Ben Affleck had some pretty strong feelings about that.

We’ll have to keep an eye on both of their situations, as well as Jennifer Garner’s to see how she continue to balance her relationships with him and her ex-husband.