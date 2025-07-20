As Jennifer Garner Continues To Hang Out With Ben Affleck And Their Kids, An Insider Drops Claims On How Her Boyfriend Is Feeling About It
Three's company or three's a crowd?
Jennifer Lopez is having the “perfect summer” after her divorce from Ben Affleck last year, and things aren’t looking too shabby for the Gone Girl star, either. Affleck continues to be seen spending time with Jennifer Garner — his first ex-wife with whom he shares three children — most recently taking in a Red Sox game. It’s been sweet to see how Garner has cared for her ex during this time, but one has to wonder how her boyfriend feels about it.
John Miller has been in an on-off relationship with Jennifer Garner for seven years and, according to an insider for People, the couple is “better than ever.” That's despite her ex-husband being a pretty consistent presence since he spent Thanksgiving with them last year. Miller has always supported their healthy co-parenting relationship regarding 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina (aka Fin) and 13-year-old Samuel. The source said:
I think that’s lovely to hear, and it goes against other reports that Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner has caused some “third wheel” trouble in paradise for John Miller. Inevitably, rumors of a rekindled romance between Ben and Jen have been floated as the former couple has healed wounds from their own split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been spending more time together than ever since JLo filed for divorce last August after months of split speculation. However, having his longtime girlfriend hanging out with Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor reportedly hasn’t been a problem for John Miller, as the insider continued:
It’s great to hear that John Miller is allegedly OK with the continued (and strengthening) relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, because that reportedly hasn’t always been the case. After they all spent Thanksgiving together, the 13 Going on 30 star reportedly invited her ex back for Christmas.
He must have accepted the invite, because the full family of five was apparently there along with John Miller, which allegedly made for some awkward holidays. Ben Affleck hasn’t gone anywhere since then, but this source indicates that’s not an issue for Miller. Apparently, Miller's relationship with Jennifer Garner is as good as ever despite an increased presence from her two-time-Oscar-winning ex-husband.
So is Ben Affleck looking for love of his own? Sources suggest the actor is allegedly “determined” to find someone new because he’s happiest when he’s in a relationship. He is reportedly looking for an independent woman who will understand and support his sobriety.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have moved on with Brett Goldstein, her co-star in the upcoming Office Romance, and Ben Affleck had some pretty strong feelings about that.
We’ll have to keep an eye on both of their situations, as well as Jennifer Garner’s to see how she continue to balance her relationships with him and her ex-husband.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.