'I Could Rave About This Movie Forever': Top Movie Theater Executives Talk About Massive Impact Godzilla Minus One Had On The Industry
Takashi Yamazaki's break out blockbuster had some important lessons to teach.
While the world is more than primed to see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire absolutely crush on the 2024 movie schedule, it was quite the surprise when the Toho-produced Godzilla Minus One went on to stomp out its own path to glory. As the domestic run of the film draws to a close, it’s insane to look at the records co-writer/director Takashi Yamazaki has broken, with an estimated $104.7 million total in worldwide grosses.
That Cinderzilla story became quite a lesson for top theater executives throughout the National Association of Theatre Owners, and the recent re-release of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color only further reinforced those ideas. As I was able to speak with several exhibitors on behalf of this variant’s limited theatrical run, it led to some exciting feedback on how this film and its massive impact on the industry.
In terms of raving about how good Godzilla was, in both the sense of its quality and what it did for business, Harkins Theaters CEO Mike Bowers provided quite a glowing recommendation. When sharing why both sides of that coin excited him so much, Bowers told CinemaBlend the following:
2023 was certainly a year that had some lessons to teach involving blockbuster tentpoles. With Disney failing to be the top studio for the first time since 2015, juggernauts like the MCU didn’t produce the results most would have expected. Even the underwhelming fortunes of Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible last summer proved that there are no sure things.
Hollywood is always looking for the next big deal, and Godzilla Minus One may have indicated that imports are a hot commodity; even if they happen to be linked to one of the largest, most historically established franchises on the market.
It’s a point that makes these next remarks from Greg Marcus, the CEO of Marcus Theaters, all the more potent. In Greg’s perspective, Godzilla Minus One’s recent success comes from the same well that upcoming Marvel movies also draw from: an established fandom.
Mr. Marcus’ reflection noted that audiences primed for Toho’s mythic creation were clearly showing up, and that was part of why he and other exhibitors had a good feeling about the flick’s chances in theaters. At the same time, when speaking with CinemaBlend, Greg Marcus also noted how one of the MCU’s finest provided this teachable moment that any movie of this sort could use to its advantage:
For anyone who thought film marketing has become less important for any sort of potential blockbuster, that’s an assumption that looks to have been dispelled quite nicely. In speaking with Sarah Pitre, the Head of Film Buying at Alamo Drafthouse, that lesson was brought into even sharper focus. Citing the chain’s history with always playing well with the Godzilla fandom, she too had a good feeling early on that Godzilla Minus One was going to perform.
That doesn’t mean that there weren’t any surprises to be had with how Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color hit with that crowd. In particular, the black and white version of the 2023 movie, which was only put onto the market for a week, used an old strategy to its advantage: FOMO.
With a ticking clock on its ticketing page that showed how long fans had before it left screens, Minus Color tried to build excitement with a countdown. It certainly worked on me, as I was inspired to take my wife to see that version and dig into the pros and cons of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color’s magic. So when I asked Ms. Pitre about whether or not this new version sparked any sort of trends, she responded thusly:
We now come to one final piece of wisdom involving how Godzilla Minus One’s massive success has shaken up the cinema industry. It comes from Joe Garel, the VP of Film for Cineopolis Luxury Cinemas, who had even more precise metrics that backed a broader point of strategy when it comes to mid-range releases such as this.
When looking over how Cineopolis’ performance with Godzilla’s latest round of destruction, Garel was able to point out some very specific data points about why one location in particular outpaced the rest of the chain. As Joe told CinemaBlend, that only leads to another key factor that should be kept in mind for the long run:
Data, strategy and a loyal audience are all the keys to a big ticket barnstormer like Godzilla Minus One. While the final tallies aren’t in line with even the MonsterVerse’s batting average, that was never going to be the case. Then again, Takashi Yamazaki and Toho didn’t have the pressure to do such a thing, as the stakes were relatively smaller thanks to an estimated production budget of between $10-$15 million.
On that sort of scale, the $104.7 million that this Godzilla prequel brought in is about as large as the iconic kaiju would be to a small child. Looking from that perspective, and keeping in mind what the various NATO exhibitors had to say above, maybe Toho should reconsider a potential Yamkazaki-made sequel more closely than ever, especially with exhibitors continuing to look over the aftermath of these revealing finds.
If you got to see Godzilla Minus One or Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color in theaters, you’d probably want that to happen as much as I do. But if you happened to miss it, take comfort in one hypothetical situation: if one re-release could show promising attendance boosts, as well as steady growth, then what’s to say there isn’t a healthy repertory future in Godzilla Minus One’s future?
Although, let's not forget, Godzilla x Kong: The Secret Empire is also on its way to theaters. With a March 29 release date on the chart, you won't have to wait too long for Titan-sized action to return. Long live The King, indeed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable