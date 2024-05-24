My Adventures With Superman’s Lois Lane And Jimmy Olsen Actors Open Up About How Their Characters’ ‘Dynamic’ With Lex Luthor Will Be Different From Past Versions

Although Jack Quaid’s Clark Kent is the one flying around and battling villains in Adult Swim’s My Adventures with Superman, Alice Lee’s Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid’s Jimmy Olsen can be found close by during his superhero exploits. As such, they frequently find themselves coming into contact with the Man of Steel’s adversaries, and with just a few days to go until Season 2 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule, among the new baddies that’ll be on their radar is Lex Luthor, who’s teaming up with Amanda Waller. However, Lee and Sahid informed CinemaBlend that Lois and Jimmy’s dynamic with the Max Mittelman-voiced Luthor will be pretty different compared to past versions.

Lois Lane And Jimmy Olsen Are Feeling Pretty Brave

As Sahid started off explaining to me when I spoke to him and Lee for the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 junket, because Lois and Jimmy faced so much with Clark in Season 1, they now feel like they can face anything together, including Lex Luthor, who as it turns out, was Anthony Ivo’s assistant in Season 1. As the actor put it:

I feel like they are less afraid. I think they've built a rapport of, they can tackle any and everything, so to speak. Obviously, there are instances where things may get a little bit over their head, but they stand a united front in the eyes of super villains. So it's interesting this is the dynamic that they all bring to the table. Lois, her courage, Clark's naiveté, and obviously Superman's strength. All together, it's just a big gumbo of them fighting crime and having the courage to just do whatever they need to do to save the world, in a sense.

It wouldn’t be wise for Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen to be complacent, especially since on top of Lex Luthor forming this alliance with Amanda Waller following Ivo turning into the monstrous Parasite, Season 1 also formally introduced Brainiac, who’s allied himself with a mysterious Kryptonian warrior who declared that humanity will “kneel,” though we can’t officially say yet if this is General Zod. Still, I understand what Ishmel Sahid is saying about how Clark, Lois and Jimmy form an effective crimefighting trio, so it’d make sense why they wouldn’t be as frightened of lex Luthor’s machinations, at least initially.

Lex Luthor Hasn’t Formed His Villainous Reputation Yet

Additionally, Alice Lee mentioned that because My Adventures with Superman’s Lex Luthor is on the younger side like them, he hasn’t cemented himself as a supervillain yet, so they don’t feel like he’s out of their league. In her words:

And I think because we're meeting Lex also as a younger version, we don't know him as that villain yet. So all of us, Lois, Jimmy and Clark, they're also seeing him as just this kid. And even in the first season, when Jimmy and Lois are in the booth, and Lois punches him. I think that's an interesting dynamic. He's not this villain yet, so for them, it's like a fair fight at this point.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for Lex Luthor to start making a name for himself in My Adventures with Superman, and frankly, it’s possible he’ll eventually separate himself from Amanda Waller and start causing mayhem on his own, which won’t be good for anyone. There is a bit of good news, though, as Season 2 is also bringing in Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl. Granted, the My Adventures with Superman creators told me that her arrival will be among the things keeping Clark Kent “off base,” but it stands to reason that we can count on her being an ally to him, Lois and Jimmy sometime before the season is over.

The first two episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premiere Sunday at 12 am ET on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block, and they’ll be available to stream with a Max subscription afterwards. Browse through our upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows guides to learn what other onscreen fare from this superhero entertainment company is on the way.