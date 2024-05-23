‘We Like To Keep The Hits Coming’: My Adventures With Superman Co-Creator Shares Why Supergirl Is Flying Into Action For Season 2

Superman may be called The Last Son of Krypton, but oftentimes he’s not the only one who survived the planet’s destruction. Arguably the next best-known individual from that group is Kal-El’s cousin Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, and now the character’s next appearance outside of the comics has been revealed. The My Adventures with Superman Season 2 trailer ended with a quick shot of Supergirl, and ahead of the show’s return to Adult Swim, and then Max subscribers, this weekend, CinemaBlend learned from one of the creators is flying into action for this next batch of episodes.

As if there wasn’t already enough to look forward to from My Adventures with Superman’s new season, including Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller teaming up, now there’s another animated version of Supergirl on the way, with the character having previously been depicted in the DC Animated Universe, the Tomorrowverse timeline, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, DC Super Hero Girls, the list goes on. That said, when I spoke with creators Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell and Brendan Clogher, I noted that Supergirl is usually brought in when Superman is well established in the world, whereas Jack Quaid’s version of the superhero is still relatively a newbie. Here’s what Wyatt said about the thought process behind introducing Supergirl:

We hate to let our Superman get his legs under him. We like to keep the hits coming. It is genuinely that reason. At the end of Season 1, Clark's like, ‘I’m not a weapon, I'm not an invader, I'm Superman.’ And bringing in Supergirl and then bringing in Krypton is kind of like, ‘I bet you are, tell us more about that, you're so sure.’ So it is. It is about keeping him off base, but it's also about what will take all of our main characters and their relationships to the next level and test them and make them dig deep.

My Adventures with Superman Season 1 did see Clark start learning about his Kryptonian heritage, although because the Jor-El hologram didn’t speak English, there was only so much he could absorb. While it sounds like more knowledge about Krypton is forthcoming in Season 2, like Jake Wyatt said, that doesn’t mean Clark’s life will suddenly get easier. Evidently Kara will especially complicate things for him, and given how angry she looked in the trailer, I can’t help but worry that her rage is going to initially be directed at her cousin stemming from some kind of misunderstanding.

Regardless, unless this show is going in a drastically different direction with Supergirl, we can expect her to eventually join Superman in fighting the forces of evil. He’s going to need all the help he can get (which Batman can’t take part in), because in addition to the aforementioned Luthor/Waller alliance and various other Earthbound threats, let’s not forget that at the end of Season 1, we were officially introduced to Brainiac and a mysterious Kryptonian warrior who declared that humanity would “kneel.” Clark may have a better handle on being a superhero now, but this next round of challenges will push him to new limits.

The first two episodes of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premiere Sunday, May 26 at 12 am ET.