‘It Was Really Important To Get Right’: My Old Ass’ Maisy Stella And Director Megan Park Talk Flipping The Script With The Movie’s Coming Out Scene
The coming of age flick has a nuanced spin on the queer experience.
SPOILERS are ahead for My Old Ass.
My Old Ass is one of those 2024 movies that just completely snuck up on me and simply won my heart. Sure, I knew I had to see another comedy starring Aubrey Plaza, but it’s one of the best coming-of-age concepts I’ve seen in years. The movie follows a high school senior named Elliott who decides to go on a mushroom trip with her friends for her birthday and ends up connecting with her 39-year-old self (Plaza), who leaves much to be desired. It has a lot of profound things to say, but one subject that’s worth talking about is how it handles its queer protagonist.
At the beginning of My Old Ass, Maisy Stella’s Elliott is established as an out and proud queer woman who is comfortable in her sexuality. The storyline makes it known that she is into girls, so when her older self tells her to watch out for a guy named Chad, she’s really taken aback. As the plot continues to unfold, Elliott gets to know Chad, despite warnings from the elder version of herself, and to her surprise, she falls in love with him. As she laments to her friend Ro in one key scene, she is suddenly questioning the sexuality she was so sure about. “Is she bisexual?” she asks. Sexuality is a lot less clear cut than she thought.
In the unexpected coming out scene, Ro comforts Elliott’s confusion by letting her know that she’s not any “less queer” for suddenly liking a man. It delivers a nuanced perspective that we haven’t seen a lot among bisexual characters in the past. Here’s what writer/director Megan Park shared with me about the sequence:
In an age where more Gen Z people are perhaps exploring their queer identities at younger stages in their lives, Park felt this super different coming out scene might act as a fresh take on a popular beat that has become a cliché in LGBTQ+ movies. In My Old Ass, Eliott realizes that she had more to explore within her sexuality than she thought about herself in the 17 years of her life. As many of us can attest, no matter which gender or genders you may be attracted to, what we know at 17 does not stay true forever. Stella also told CinemaBlend this:
During CinemaBlend’s interview with Park and Stella, they talked about how helpful Margot Robbie was as a producer on My Old Ass as well. The movie is now playing in theaters now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.