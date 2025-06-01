Amazon's Overcompensating Is Painfully Accurate About Coming Out As Queer In College, And I Need At Least Two More Seasons

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of conversations about representation in the media. This is certainly true for LGBTQ+ representation, especially for young people looking to see themselves. The new raunchy comedy series Overcompensating just arrived for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. And I've got to say, it's a hilariously accurate depiction of what it's like to come out of the closet in college.

Overcompensating is super binge-able, thanks to its short runtime and endlessly charming cast. That certainly applies to star and creator/creator Benito Skinner, who expertly brings us back to the college experience. The awkwardness of trying to make friends and be your authentic self was palpable, especially with the added pressure of being closeted. And this is an experience that will hit close to home for countless queer people out there who went away to college.

In many ways Overcompensating feels like another raunchy comedy in the vein of Animal House or American Pie. But despite the laughs (of which there are countless), the coming-of-age story and chemistry between Benny and Walla Baram's Carmen is touching. And after bingeing Season 1, I need at least a few more seasons. In my opinion, Overcompensating is one of the best Amazon shows streaming right now.

While I personally came out just one year before college, I felt Benny's same pressure to fit in and make friends, especially with my male classmates. And I saw as year after year new freshman took their first year of college to find themselves and methodically come out to those around them. This is a season-long journey throughout Overcompensating, and by the end he's still told a few people that he was queer.

(Image credit: Amazon / A24)

The authenticity also really touched down in Episode 7 "Welcome to the Black Parade", where Benny and Grace go home for Thanksgiving with Carmen in tow. Thanksgiving is a very common time for young LGBT+ folks to come out to their family, and that definitely hung in the air throughout the episode. In particular a scene where he's alone with his mother (Connie Britton) toward the end of the episode. But in the end he needed more time, and Overcompensating not rushing the character (or the story) was really refreshing.

But while I found Overcompensating's tender moments to be very moving, ultimately its an outrageous college comedy, which is fueled by cheap vodka and beer. The cast is really firing on all cylinders, and features roles from iconic comedians like Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Tommy Do, and Caleb Hearon. And that's to say nothing of the surprise guest stars like Charli XCX, Megan Fox, and Grease legend Didi Conn. Seriously give me more episodes yesterday.

Overcompensating is streaming in its entirety on Amazon as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. At the time of writing this story we are still waiting on a renewal announcement