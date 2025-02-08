NCIS: Sydney Season 2’s Premiere Dropped A Major Reveal About Mackey’s Past, And The Showrunner Told Us How It Adds ‘Put An Extra Layer Of Pressure On Her’
I didn't see this coming.
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere are ahead!
A little over a year ago, NCIS: Sydney concluded its first season, but it wasn’t until the following March that the series scored its Season 2 renewal. Fast-forward to tonight, Sydney, which airs on CBS in the United States and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, kicked off its second season on the 2025 TV schedule with “Heart Starter.” Ahead of the episode, showrunner Morgan O’Neill told CinemaBlend how it would deliver a “revelatory” reveal for Olivia Swann’s Michelle Mackey. Sure enough, Mackey shared with Jim “JD” Dempsey in the Season 2 premiere that she has a son, and O’Neill also informed us how this will “put an extra layer of pressure on her” for the rest of Sydney’s sophomore outing.
During the events of “Heart Starter,” which saw the team looking into Colonel Rankin after NCIS: Sydney Season 1 ended with the twist that he was connected to the assassin who kidnapped JD’s son, Mackey let JD know her nearly-18-year-old son is living in the United States, with Mackey having given birth to him when she was still in high school. Now that this key piece of personal information is out in the open, here’s what O’Neill told me when I asked if we’ll meet Mackey’s son and/or flash back to the teenaged period of her life:
Mackey mentioned her son to JD after she got a call from him, but the only reason she was willing to be open about this part of her life with Todd Lasance’s character was because it looked like their partnership was coming to an end. As a result of Ana Niemus, the other assassin who was involved with the plot to kidnap JD’s son and paved the way for the main characters to learn about Rankin’s involvement, being let go, Mackey was suspended from duty and JD was placed on leave. It didn’t look like these two would be working together again, so Mackey felt comfortable sharing this part of herself before they went their separate ways.
But that obviously didn’t happen. Niemus was re-apprehended, and both Mackey and JD’s superiors placed them back on duty, keeping the team intact. But like Morgan O’Neill said, the revelation of her son has resulted in her becoming more vulnerable on an emotional level. That’s not a bad thing since it sounds it will lead to her and JD becoming closer, but it’s also not something Mackey is used to doing like this. O’Neill continued:
By the end of “Heart Starter,” the team was unfortunately no closer to learning who was the real mastermind behind this diabolical plot. The only person who could identify this individual was Rankin, who had been blackmailed and was stuck in a coma. The team can only hope he’ll awake from it while the rest of the world thinks he’s dead. Meanwhile, we can also look forward to meeting Mackey’s son at some point, presumably from him coming to Australia to visit her.
But as Morgan O’Neill said, in addition to Mackey and JD knowing each other a little better, viewers will learn more about the other NCIS: Sydney main characters and grow to appreciate them even more. I’m looking forward to seeing what this specifically entails as Sydney releases new episodes Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS stateside.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
