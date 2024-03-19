NCIS: Sydney's Cast Has Reacted To The Season 2 Renewal, I'm As Pumped As They Are About Getting More Episodes

It’s a good time to be a fan of the NCIS franchise. The flagship show and Hawai’i are respectively in their 21st and 3rd seasons, and it’s likely they’ll be renewed. Then there’s the Leroy Jethro Gibbs-fronted prequel NCIS: Origins and a spinoff focused on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David both on the way. Well, it gets even better, as NCIS: Sydney, which premiered last year, has been renewed for Season 2. Naturally the show’s cast members had to respond to the good news, and I join them in being pumped about getting more episodes.

Yes, we’re in for another round of Australia-based procedural action on CBS in the 2024-2025 TV season, with the show also being available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Starting off, Olivia Swann, who plays NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge Michelle Mackey on Sydney, had this to say on Instagram about the spinoff coming back for a sophomore run:

Season ✌🏽 baby We’re getting the fam back together! So happy. So excited. So grateful 💙 NCIS: SYDNEY has been renewed for Season 2 on @paramountplusau and @cbstv @cbstvstudios in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸

NCIS: Sydney first premiered in Australia on November 10, 2023, and the United States and Canada premieres followed four days later. The first episode reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the U.S., which included on an encore episode, and it went on to become the #1 new series of the fall and #3 new series of the 2023-2024 TV season, trailing behind fellow CBS show Tracker and ABC’s Will Trent. With achievements like that, it’s no wonder Sydney will be back for Season 2, and even more appreciated taking into account the Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

Next we have Todd Lasance, who plays Jim “JD” Dempsey, the Australia Federal Police officer who serves as second-in-command on the show’s main team. He expressed his excitement for NCIS: Sydney’s renewal thusly in his own Instagram post:

WE ARE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2 BABY!!! NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 2 on @cbstv and @paramountplusau Still feels like a dream……. Thankyou to every single one of you who tuned in and supported us!! Cannot wait to step back on set with our squad! #ncissydney

A specific episode amount for Season 2 wasn’t part of the official announcement, so it could just be eight episodes like in Season 1, though I personally hope it’s something more like 13. Either way, showrunner Morgan O’Neill said that he and his team are “beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show” in both Australia and around the world, and “that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season.” While plot details are being kept under wraps for now, O’Neill teased that in Season 2, viewers will “see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon.”

Sean Sagar, who plays NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, turned to his Instagram Stories to share the news of NCIS: Sydney’s renewal:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Finally, Mavournee Hazel, who plays AFP forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, also went on her Instagram Stories to spread the world about NCIS: Sydney returning:

(Image credit: Instagram)

These four are joined in NCIS: Sydney’s main cast by Tuuli Narkle and William McInnes, who respectively play Constable Evie Cooper, the AFP Liaison Officer, and Roy “Rosie” Penrose, an AFP forensic pathologist. With Sydney’s return set in stone and accounting for the two upcoming shows mentioned earlier, that means we’ll soon hit a period where five NCIS shows will air at the same time. It is worth noting, though, that the Tony and Ziva spinoff will not air on CBS like the others, as it will instead be a Paramount+ exclusive.

Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news on what NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has in store, and use the 2024 TV schedule to keep track of current programming and learn what shows are arriving in the coming months.