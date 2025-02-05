NCIS: Sydney Returns This Week, And The Showrunner Opened Up To Us About How Season 2 ‘Swung For The Fences,’ Which Involves A 'Revelatory' Mackey Reveal
The show is finally back!
Fans of the NCIS franchise can now look forward to this corner of CBS’ procedural landscape being present two nights a week on the 2025 TV schedule. In addition to the flagship series and the prequel NCIS: Origins both continuing to air on Monday nights, this Friday, NCIS: Sydney Season 2 will debut, arriving a little over a year after Season 1 ended. Ahead of the Australia-set spinoff’s return, CinemaBlend learned from showrunner Morgan O’Neill about how Sydney Season 2 “swung for the fences,” and that will include an important reveal concerning Olivia Swann’s Michelle Mackey.
I recently had the pleasure of speaking with O’Neill about what’s coming up in the first chunk of NCIS: Sydney Season 2, which will continue to be streamable with a Paramount+ subscription. I began the interview by asking him what the big goal was he and his team were looking to accomplish with the second season, particularly if there any ways the show would be elevated or stand out from what was shown Season 1. He answered:
Morgan O’Neill then mentioned how the “stakes are gargantuan” in Season 2’s second episode. Obviously he didn’t go so far as to reveal specific story details, but that episode will explore how Australia is “the world's largest island sitting in the middle of the world's most contested patch of ocean,” and as such is “the geopolitical hotspot in terms of various ideologies banging up against one another. However, those who are fans of Mackey definitely won’t want to miss the Season 2 premiere, as something big is revealed about the NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge for the show. As O’Neill put it:
Of course, Olivia Swann will once again be joined in NCIS: Sydney’s main cast by Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes. They also won’t be lacking in opportunities to shine in Sydney Season 2, and Morgan O’Neill welcomed the opportunity to explore their characterizations more deeply, explaining:
NCIS: Sydney scored its Season 2 renewal in March 2024, roughly a month and a half after Season 1 concluded. When we left off with these characters, it was revealed that Colonel Rankin was tied to the man who kidnapped JD’s son Jack. Season 2 will explore the aftermath of this twist while dropping that big Mackey reveal, so how’s that for a grand return?
As for awaits the rest of the season, you’ll just need to either NCIS: Sydney Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, or stream it on Paramount+ afterwards, to find out.
