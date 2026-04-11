Netflix’s Thrash Ending Is Wild, And I Had One Question For Djimon Hounsou About The Shark Fighting

The latest of the 2026 Netflix releases is Thrash, which follows a mix of the best shark films and crazy disaster movies. The thriller follows residents of a coastal town as they face a Category 5 hurricane and the blood-hungry sharks the dangerous tide brings in. If you’ve seen it, let’s get into the SPOILER question we had to ask Djimon Hounsou. (Check it out with your Netflix subscription before reading ahead!)

During the climax of the film. Phoebe Dynevor’s Lisa has her baby, Whitney Peak’s Dakota is rushing to rescue her with a boat she found, and Djimon Hounsou’s Dale is about to catch up to them on his rescue mission to save his niece. Both Lisa and Dakota get to fight sharks, but Dale never has a shark-fighting moment. In fact, another bigger shark ends up saying the final word action-wise when it jumps and munches on the one that was a big threat to Lisa, Dakota and the newborn baby. When I asked Hounsou if he was bummed he didn’t get to fight for his life too, here’s what he had to say:

No, I'm very comfortable with my character and what he had to do. His relationship with water is sort of unspoken. Of course as scientists, I do have some relationship with sharks and I guess, I like studying them, but at the same time, in my own real life, I'm very distant from all that. Yeah, I'll be in the swimming pool, but I won't be in the ocean like that, sort of freely. Swimming? No, no, no. That's not like me.

Djimon Hounsou has a great track record of adding his physicality to action scenes in movies like Gladiator, The King’s Man, Shazam! and Furious 7, but as he told us, he was very “comfortable” with sitting this one out. The actor apparently isn’t super into ocean activities, so he was a-ok with playing a scientist who stays dry on a rescue boat through most of it. Honestly, I love that for him!

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor and Whitney Peak, on the other hand, seemed to spend most of the movie either with water all around them or submerged in it. Dynevor, who’s most famous for Bridgerton, has a long history with being underwater. As she told us:

I grew up and I liked diving with my dad quite a lot. So I got my like, PADI certificate and did a lot of deep sea diving.

While Dynevor said she didn’t used to be afraid of sharks, she’s become “a little more scared” of a lot of things as she’s gotten older – including diving. However, the actress and her castmates agreed they’re more so afraid of “the unknown” than sharks themselves. As one face of Shark Week once told us, shark movies like Jaws make the mammal “pretty bad PR client” since one can stand up for them all they want and then “they go and bite someone.”

Shark attacks are generally quite rare, but especially so when it comes to hurricanes. However, Spectrum News reported one study’s findings that while most sharks have been known to flee during hurricanes for deeper waters, Tiger sharks stayed put to scavenge for the marine life the storm killed. Thrash is a thrilling shark movie at the end of the day, and the shocking finale only made the movie even better.