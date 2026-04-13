Netflix's Latest Number One Movie Is A Huge Hit Despite Its Lackluster Rotten Tomatoes Score

There's a new movie making waves (no pun intended) on streaming, and those with a Netflix subscription can watch it right now. It seems like storms and sharks are all the rage right now, as Thrash is number one on Netflix in the United States, but that's not the only place its drumming up buzz. It's an international sensation despite its lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score, and it has me wondering what it means for this disaster film's future.

Thrash Is Number One Worldwide On Netflix

Flix Patrol tracks the ranking of streaming titles worldwide, and Thrash is making a big splash. It has a score of 927, which indicates it's the number one movie on Netflix in ninety-one countries, ranked third in Japan, and second in South Korea. Just to give an idea of how significant that score is, the universal number two movie is 1993's Striking Distance, with a score of 408.

Directed and written by Tommy Wirkola, this survival thriller film centers on the residents of a small east coast town, who fight like mad to survive a Category 5 hurricane. What makes the situation even more dangerous is that due to the destruction of the town's sea wall and a crashed truck carrying animal blood, sharks invaded the flooded town.

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Considering how popular Thrash is worldwide, I'd say viewers are, at the very least, curious to see what it has to offer. This makes me wonder if Netflix is already planning a sequel (in which we'll finally see Djimon Hounsou's character fight a shark).

Thrash Has A Low Score On Rotten Tomatoes

While subscribers are reportedly checking out Thrash in droves, the reviews for this movie on Rotten Tomatoes are not great. Its critic-aggregate score sits at 35%, and the audience score is even lower at 29%.

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It's interesting that years after the end of the Sharknado series, we have this new offering on Netflix. Unfortunately, I think the movie doesn't quite match the quirkiness of the aforementioned films, while still being a bit over-the-top in how it's presented.

Even so, I can't deny that Thrash has that sort of "turn your brain off" kind of fun, despite my frustration with certain characters' decisions. The movie also ends with a reveal that could set the stage for a direct sequel, and I'll admit I'd love to see where the narrative could go in a second installment.

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Right now, there's no concrete news on whether Thrash will get a follow-up movie. It is worth noting, however, that producer Adam McKay said on The Discourse podcast that there was potential for "endless" sequels within this potential franchise. With that kind of attitude and the way the movie is being embraced worldwide, I think it's a safe bet we'll see a sequel or two sometime down the road.

Thrash is available on Netflix right now, and readers can check it out to form their own opinions on it. I should also note that Sharknado is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, or free on Tubi for anyone who wants to try and compare the two.