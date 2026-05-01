Folks Are Hating On Netflix's Thrash, But I (Mostly) Disagree
Am I crazy for having fun?
Netflix constantly releases new content to its streaming service, to the joy of those with a Netflix subscription. One recent movie is the disaster/shark movie Thrash, which climbed to #1 upon its release and is still in the Top Ten weeks later. I finally watched the new movie, and while I don't think it's one of the best Netflix movies ever, I found it (mostly) enjoyable to watch. Hear me out here.
Shark movies are a tried and true sub-genre, and Thrash hit Netflix shortly before Deep Water hits theaters. I decided to stream the new Netflix movie, and was impressed by how many scenes I felt genuine thrills from. And while there are some wild moments, I think both critics and audiences are coming down too hard on the flick.
Thrash Had Some Great Sequences And I Loved The Mix Of Disaster And Shark Movies
Shortly after the movie was released, I saw clips going viral online, dunking on Thrash's ending in particular. While streaming the movie I looked it up on Rotten Tomatoes, and saw how dismal the scores were. At the time of writing this story, it's got a 43% from critics and an even worse 25% from audiences. And while the movie has its flaws, I think this is score is pretty harsh.Article continues below
For a streaming movie, I thought that Thrash looked pretty great, including both the shark sequences as well as when the levees broke and the ocean flooded the town of Annieville. The latter instantly had me invested, and the perfect MacGuffin for sharks was given when a trailer full of animal blood spills. This movie being both a shark and a disaster movie offered some thrilling and memorable sequences.
While one CinemaBlend writer thought Thrash would be better without the sharks, I disagree. For me, it was an awesome combination. One example would be when sharks are circling Billy and Rachel's house, we're able to see them through the still-intact window. And when the latter is eventually killed by the creatures, the water that's behind the glass turns a chilling shade of red.
Was it kind of crazy when Phoebe Dynevor's Lisa fights a shark immediately after giving birth (and cutting her own umbilical cord)? Yes. But I'd rather her be a badass then a victim.... even if the dialogue was somewhat cringey.
I'd understand some of the movie's low points ticking off a moviegoing audience, but considering Netflix subscribers are able to watch the movie any time they want, I think it delivered big time. It's campy fun, and I'd definitely watch a sequel.
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Thrash is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if the audience score on RT rises as more people watch it.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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