Phoebe Dynevor Rocked Some Adorable Sheer Looks, And I Love How They Are Fully Giving Bridgerton Vibes

Even though Bridgerton takes place centuries ago, the costumes from the show have certainly influenced 21st-century fashion. Many who have watched the Netflix hit, have taken inspiration from the Bridgerton fashion , and added it to their wardrobes. Now, Season 1’s star Phoebe Dynevor has been seen wearing some looks that have an air of Regency romance to them, and I love it!

Much like her fellow Bridgerton cast members, Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, who slayed the red carpet recently, Dynevor absolutely stunned in a new fashion spread. The actress donned lots of incredible looks for Elle USA’s October issue, and this included two sheer moments, check them out:

The Instagram spread included lots of ensembles that evoked Old Hollywood glamour and modern flair. However, the first two looks featured in this set of images have some Regency energy. According to the photo captions featured in the Elle profile , the yellow lace gown is by Louis Vuitton, and the blush pink sheer dress is by Maison Margiela.

While both dresses are cut in a way that gives major Bridgerton vibes, the black latex gloves she’s wearing in both images pull the look into 2023. Overall, I think these ensembles are such a fun and fresh take on the sheer fashion trend that’s taken over.

I also noticed that like Florence Pugh – who has reinvented the trend over and over again for herself – Dynevor's take on a see-through moment for this spread is 100% her own. Plus, whether this was intentional or not, it also reminds me of her time as the star of Bridgerton and just how incredible the fashion on that show is.

Both sheer looks featured in this trio of photos have the elegance of a Bridgerton gown. However, the second, blush pink fit is the one that really takes me back to Dynevor’s time as Daphne. With the tight bodice and neckline cut of the dress, plus the way it falls gracefully down her body, it really has an air of the Netflix hit to it. However, the sheer fabrics, her hairdo, and as stated earlier, those gloves, are what make it a modern moment.

In a way, this sort of mirrors Dynevor’s career trajectory. To this day, she still speaks very highly of her time on Bridgeton, even though she won’t be returning for Season 3 . Now that she’s not a regular on the period piece, she will be returning to Netflix with a film on the 2023 movie schedule called Fair Play, which is a modern, sexy thriller. To me, these looks signify what we’ve seen her do in the past, and where she’s going.