Netflix's 'The Sandman' Video Interviews | Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Neil Gaiman and More!

The cast of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” including Tom Sturridge (Dream/Morpheus/The Sandman), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer Morningstar), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Vanesu Samunyai (Rose Walker), Allan Heinberg (showrunner) and Gaiman himself, joined CinemaBlend to discuss the masterful adaptation on Netflix. Watch as they discuss the incredible set pieces, translating characters from page to screen, the scenes that made the comic creator cry, and so much more.

00:00 - Intro

00:32 - Tom Sturridge Explains The Most Common Misconception About Dream

01:36 - Jenna Coleman Compares Working On ‘The Sandman’ To ‘Doctor Who’

02:54 - Why Stephen Fry Didn’t Hesitate To Say Yes To Joining ‘The Sandman’ Cast

03:56 - Creator Neil Gaiman Recounts The Episode That Made Him Cry… Twice

06:19 - Kirby Howell-Baptiste Explains Why Every Character In ‘The Sandman’ Is Important, No Matter Screen Time

07:08 - Why Gwendoline Christie Loved The Opportunity To Portray Lucifer

08:30 - ‘The Sandman’ Cast’s Favorite Sets To Work On During Production

