Night Court: Stephnie Weir Talks Playing A Character That Abby And Dan 'Aren't Prepared For,' Plus Joining The 'Well-Gelled' Ensemble'
MADtv's Stephnie Weir is coming to Night Court, and the actress previews why Abby and Dan aren't ready for what's to come!
Night Court wasted no time in becoming a breakout hit on NBC, scoring a Season 2 renewal after only four episodes aired and continuing to bring in standout guest stars. Just a week after Faith Ford dropped by to play Abby’s mom Gina, MADtv and Godmothered alum Stephnie Weir will arrive to play a character who will shake things up. In fact, the actress previewed to CinemaBlend that Abby (Melissa Rauch) and Dan (John Larroquette) won’t be entirely prepared for what’s on the way in the March 7 episode!
Stephnie Weir comes to Night Court on March 7 for an episode called “Two Peas on a Pod,” playing a podcaster by the name of Remecca. While Abby will want Remecca to feature her court, the guest star’s comments suggest that the situation will get more complicated than anybody expected... and given that this is Night Court, the results should be funny! Speaking with CinemaBlend, Weir shared why she wanted to join the show for an episode:
Stephnie Weir is coming on board Night Court to play a podcaster, and it sounds like Remecca's role will be very different than Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir playing fictionalized versions of themselves a couple of weeks ago. Remecca in the mix could lead to some hijinks for the series regulars, and it sounds like a lot of fun for fans!
Weir went on to preview how Remecca fits into the motley crew of Night Court, and it seems that the main characters aren’t entirely ready for what she’ll bring to their courtroom. The guest star shared:
How the characters step up should be interesting for the show to handle, considering that they've bonded pretty well over the first eight episodes. Abby and Dan came into the courtroom with her father in common, even if they had never met before, and Neil even has a crush on Abby now! That said, it sounds like the pressure could be on in a new kind of way, and they’re not all complete bosom buddies just yet. Dan still sits at his own table in the cafeteria, after all!
The cast’s dynamic has been a recipe for success so far, and fans will have to tune in to “Two Peas on a Pod” to see how the characters deal with somebody they weren’t prepared for. Stephnie Weir shared that she didn’t yet know how much of a hit Night Court would become when she filmed the episode, and elaborated:
Night Court doesn’t have a huge cast of regulars, but there are some comedic heavy-hitters among them. Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette came to the new show with more than 400 sitcom episodes between them, with Rauch’s time on The Big Bang Theory and Larroquette’s run on the original Night Court. India de Beaufort and Kapil Talwalkar are both veterans of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Lacretta quickly became a scene-stealer as the “wicked smart” Gurgs. Apparently, they were very “well-gelled” by the time Stephnie Weir arrived!
See what shenanigans are in store for Abby, Dan, and the rest with the arrival of Stephnie Weir’s Remecca on the next episode of Night Court on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you’ve missed any of 2023’s hit sitcom so far, you can find the full Season 1 to this point available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.