Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway

Many reboots and revivals are happening these days, and most of the time, they can be either a hit or a miss. In the case of the Night Court revival, which is airing its third season on the 2025 TV schedule, the NBC comedy seems to be doing pretty well, despite not yet securing a fourth season renewal. However, star Melissa Rauch is like many people and isn’t too fond of classic shows being rebooted, but she revealed why she said yes to Night Court.

Night Court originally aired for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992 on NBC and is one of the best sitcoms of all time, so it’s hard to match the kind of atmosphere and heart it had. But Rauch, who portrays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Stone (who was played by late actor Harry Anderson on the original series), understood what it took to reboot a series, especially one that she was such a fan of, telling Gold Derby:

A lot of times when you hear the word 'reboot,' you sort of cringe like, 'Oh, gosh, don't mess up that show that I love so much. Every decision that we made was very much keeping in mind that we had to pay respects to the original and just build on the foundation that they set for us.

Rebooting a series can certainly be tough because not only do you have to make sure that it matches the energy the original series had, both with the characters and the story, but it has to be one that fans would want. Knowing that she could provide the perspective of a fan, it’s not surprising that Rauch would want to do the reboot, even if she was afraid she’d mess it up. And so far, she’s been doing very well with it.

It also helps that the reboot stars Night Court OG John Larroquette as former ADA Dan Fielding. Marsha Warfield has also appeared on more than one occasion as former bailiff Roz, and Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell brought back characters they portrayed nearly 40 years ago. Additionally, an upcoming episode will call back to a Michael J. Fox episode during the original Night Court’s first season.

As for whether fans will see more of the Night Court reboot, talks are still continuing. Larroquette has some ideas already for Season 4, however, whether or not fans will ever see them is unknown. NBC still has to make decisions on a chunk of its lineup, and with finales coming up for a lot of their shows, it’s possible announcements will be made any day now. It’s hard to tell which way the network is leaning for Night Court, but hopefully that will be revealed soon.

Night Court’s Season 3 finale airs on Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and it will stream the next day with a Peacock subscription. Hopefully, this won’t be the last episode of the reboot, and if it is, at least Melissa Rauch was right to take it because the series has certainly been on for the books.

