After NBC Cancelled Night Court, I'm Flashing Back To What John Larroquette Told Us About The Season 3 Cast Finally Getting 'All The Gears Greased'
Case closed.
Spring finale season can be a stressful time of year for network TV fans whose favorite shows didn't receive early renewals, and now NBC has added another series to the list of cancellations in the 2025 TV schedule. Night Court, starring Emmy winner John Larroquette and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, has been axed after three seasons on the network.
The sad news reminded me of how Larroquette enthusiastically hyped the cast that came together for Season 3 when speaking to CinemaBlend, which we've seen the last of on NBC after the finale aired just days before the cancellation.
Night Court Cancelled After Three Seasons
While Night Court got off to a strong start when the reboot premiered back in 2023 with an almost entirely new cast compared to the original series, NBC's silence on its future this spring even as it renewed comedies like St. Denis Medical and Happy's Place didn't seem to bode well. Now, just days after the Season 3 finale that delivered some Big Bang Theory reunions for Melissa Rauch, it's official: Night Court is no longer in session.
According to Deadline, NBC was looking to make cuts to its lineup with NBA coverage on the way in the 2025-2026 TV season, despite the reported push for a shortened fourth and final season for a Night Court swan song. The sitcom may be shopped around by Warner Bros. Television, although I'm not sure where it would best fit if not remaining in the NBCUniversal world and streaming with a Peacock subscription.
Alas, if Night Court isn't picked up by another platform, the show will have ended on a cliffhanger that likely would have meant Simon Helberg returning as Abby's surprise husband.
What John Larroquette Told Us About The Season 3 Cast
Night Court has gone through a surprising number of series regular swaps for a sitcom only three seasons in, with Wendie Malick most recently joining Season 3 with Julianne taking on the unlikely role of prosecutor, replacing India de Beaufort as Olivia Moore. The new team – comprised of Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, Gary Anthony Williams, Malick, and of course John Larroquette – really seemed to find a groove with each other, so when I spoke with the original Night Court actor in April, I asked for his thoughts on the latest incarnation of the cast. After sharing his Season 4 thoughts, Larroquette said:
Considering that the original Night Court ran for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes, I took it as a very promising sign when John Larroquette compared the current reboot cast to the one he was part of for all those years in the '80s and '90s. Of course, I spoke with him ahead of the cancellation, when he was hyping the arrival of big guest stars. The star went on to praise Gary Anthony Williams in particular, as Flobert has slowly but surely earned more screentime. He said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As a fan of Flobert myself, I had to agree with Larroquette. After all, the character has a knack for coming out of nowhere with incredibly wild lines, and as far as I'm concerned, they always hit thanks to Williams' performance. Larroquette responded:
So, have we truly seen the last of this cast, which seemingly finally came together so well to remind Larroquette of when the original show found its groove with Markie Post and Marsha Warfield? It all depends on whether Night Court finds a new home after being axed by NBC. It's not unprecedented for a network TV sitcom to get a second life elsewhere, ranging from The Mindy Project's move from Fox to streaming with a Hulu subscription to Brooklyn Nine-Nine leaving Fox for NBC.
For now, fans can always revisit the latest episodes of Season 3 streaming on Peacock and just start crossing fingers that the cast will be back again.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Mike Franks’ Brother Is Coming To NCIS: Origins Season 2 After 'One Line' From 'The Mothership' Set It Up
I’m Champing At The Bit For One Piece Season 2, But Joe Manganiello Already Has An Update On Season 3 That Has Me Psyched