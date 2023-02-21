Night Court: Figure Skating Icons Tara Lipinski And Johnny Weir Reveal Cast And Crew Reactions To Their Guest Roles, Despite Feeling Nervous
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are coming to Night Court, and the former Olympians opened up about the episode!
Night Court returned to television in 2023 with a revival series that wasted no time in becoming a huge hit for NBC. Already renewed for Season 2, the comedy is bringing in two former Olympians for guest star roles that fans won’t want to miss. Figure skating icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir play versions of themselves in the new episode on February 21, and they spoke with CinemaBlend about their experience, including how the cast and crew reacted to their arrivals and how they still get nervous under pressure.
In Night Court, it turns out that Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are two of Abby’s favorite celebrities, but it’ll be a race against the clock (and Dan’s patience) to make sure that the judge will get to meet the skaters-turned-broadcasters. Lipinski and Weir are of course familiar faces (and voices) to viewers who tune in to Olympic figure skating coverage every four years, and Lipinski herself made history in 1998 as the youngest Olympic gold medalist in figure skating history.
Now, fans will see more from them than just their commentary on the latest and greatest in their sport. Their Night Court guest roles mean some scripted performances, and Lipinski shared that they “called each other and said ‘This sounds like a real fun gig’” when they received the opportunity, and decided to do it. Weir elaborated:
According to Weir (who has made Olympic waves with his fashion as well as his skills on ice as a skater), they got a very warm welcome from the cast and the crew when they arrived on the Night Court set. They’ll also be playing "elevated" versions of themselves, so viewers will be able to see how the sitcom versions of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir compare to the real-life commentators!
Coming to Night Court also meant performing opposite John Larroquette and others with plenty of sitcom experience. Lipinski shared what it was like to work with him, as well as the “intimidation factor” of coming onto the show:
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are the best of friends in real life; viewers will have to tune in to see how the Night Court writers scripted their dynamic for the February 21 episode! Her comments make it clear that having each other was helpful in coming onto a scripted set when they have more experience elsewhere. When I asked if they still get nerves when trying something new, despite making careers out of delivering under pressure, Weir shared:
As the skater-turned-broadcaster noted, both do have scripted TV experience. Notably, Weir appeared in several episodes of Netflix’s figure skating drama Spinning Out (which was sadly cancelled after one season despite fan outcry), while Lipinski is credited with seven episodes of Jim Carrey’s Kidding. The two hadn’t yet seen their episode of Night Court when we spoke, but both shared that they “tried our best.” For a sneak peek at their guest appearance, take a look at the clip below:
Even on Night Court, they can use their commentary experience! Fortunately, the wait for their episode is almost over. Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET for the new episode of Night Court, featuring Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. You can also find any episodes you might have missed (or just want to revisit) streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.