The Oddly Specific Notes The Creator’s Gareth Edwards Gave When Finding NOMAD’s Unique Sound
How a great danger provided an opportunity for emotional storytelling.
If I asked you to describe what a bird sounds like, or even if I asked you for your best R2-D2 impression, you’d be able to fulfill either of those requests on command. But say that you had to come up with a sound for something that didn’t exist yet? It’s a harder order to fill, which is part of why The Creator’s 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Sound are so good at what they do.
The other part is being able to take an oddly specific instruction from writer/director Gareth Edwards, and turn it into the unique and awe-inspiring sci-fi movie soundscape that defines the massive USS NOMAD.
The Notes Gareth Edwards Gave The Creator’s Sound Team For Creating NOMAD’s Laser Sound
During a recent press day celebrating the nominations that director Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi movie racked up for this year’s contest, I had the honor of speaking with Supervising Sound Editors/Sound Designers Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, as well as Re-Recording Mixer Dean Zupancic. All three men were on hand to discuss just what went into the award-nominated sound work that played a part in giving life to John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles’ perilous journey.
A good portion of The Creator’s adventure involves NOMAD, a roving warship that the U.S. military commands, in an effort to combat the A.I. threat they see in the world. Believe it or not, Gareth Edwards approached the sound team as early as six years ago to start developing what the craft would sound like. This was probably fueled by the fact that the Rogue One director was inspired to create this ship after seeing “weird shit” on an Area 51 road trip.
Using the language of the script was only part of the cocktail that made this very singular sound happen. As Erik Aadahl shared with CinemaBlend, it was Edwards’ specific directions that helped color it all in. Without any visual guidelines to go by, here’s what Aadahl revealed kicked off NOMAD’s sound design process.
Clearly Gareth Edwards was inspired by what he saw on his pivotal Nevada road trip, as NOMAD’s visual and sonic signatures have already caught on with fans of The Creator. When there are YouTube videos of your movie’s battleship firing up its weapons systems, you can definitely make a claim that you’ve made some sort of a dent on the consciousness.
Eventually Edwards’ own habit of vocalizing sound effects not only helped define the sounds of NOMAD, but also helped the Academy Award nominated VFX team shape the look of this massive force of destruction. That scope would also encourage the rest of The Creator’s sound team to dig deeper and play with what the audience would hear in a way that actually connected to the very real heart of this epic adventure.
How NOMAD’s Extended Soundscape Helped Sell The Creator’s Emotional Core
As Supervising Sound Editors/Sound Designer Erik Aadahl mentioned above, the sounds of NOMAD’s lasers were built off of the influences of corrosion and artificiality. But fellow Supervising Sound Editors/Sound Designer Ethan Van der Ryn used the opportunity to discuss how using sound, and sometimes the lack thereof, really tied into a particular moment of The Creator’s third act race for survival.
Joshua (John David Washington) and Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) find themselves bringing the fight to their would-be opponents, as the commandeer a commercial space vehicle from futuristic LAX and dock with NOMAD. Intent on sabotaging this particular war machine, there are moments where it gets explosive and the presence of atmosphere is lost.
In the old days of sci-fi, there wouldn’t be much mind paid to that fact. Once movies like 2009's Star Trek started to pay attention to how the vacuum of space offered unique opportunities to tweak the audience’s ears, all sorts of things were possible. As Ethan Van der Ryn spoke with CinemaBlend, he reflected on how that attention to detail led to some pure sonic storytelling:
Moments both tender and terrifying were seen in The Creator’s first trailer, and that’s actually only part of the entire package that those who hold a Hulu subscription can currently stream for themselves. Neither side of that equation is played as an exercise of showboating, as Gareth Edwards’ vision for this particular story hews towards a more organic near future than something like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or even his 2014 Godzilla reboot.
That approach best sums up this final section from Ethan Van der Ryn’s remarks. Though we’ve talked about corrosion, artificiality and lasers that look and sound like they’d give you cancer, it’s the summation below that truly digs to the core of why The Creator is one of the nominees for excellence in sound at this year’s Academy Awards. With that in mind, here’s what Van der Ryn had to say:
Whether it's inspiring futuristic shock and awe, or tying together the motional beats of The Creator, NOMAD is an impressive centerpiece. As audiences have had a chance to get to know it first hand, all that awaits is the final judgement of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' voting board. We'll find out how this story ends soon enough, as the 96th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 10th, only on ABC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest