The Creator: Release Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know

In John David Washington 's film career, his work in worlds of the unknown has always been intriguing. Recently, the actor played around with the laws of time, which resulted in the sci-fi mind bender that was Tenet's ending. Now, in The Creator, the acclaimed actor will be fighting for the fate of humanity against one of its oldest foes: AI. Let’s take a look at what this new 20th Century Studios film has to offer, and when you should expect it to arrive at a theater near you.

The Creator Will Be Released On September 29th, 2023

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Originally, The Creator was supposed to be released on October 6th, and under the previous title of True Love. However, as reported by Deadline , out of this year’s CinemaCon, the title to this sci-fi movie was changed and the release date moved to September 29th.

In its new release date, The Creator faces some interesting competition among the 2023 new movie releases . As the calendar currently stands, the week before will see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and The Expendables 4 giving this sci-fi adventure a run for its money. But we’ll see if that continues to be the case, as the release date for The Creator and/or its competition are subject to change.

The Creator Trailer Asks The Question What If The Mandalorian Had To Protect Skynet?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The DNA of director Gareth Edwards’ previous work with Rogue One co-writer Chris Weisz doesn’t just extend to the visuals, but also the story of The Creator. In essence, John David Washintgon’s Joshua is initially sent to take out a big AI weapon with a standard “elite team.”

It's a mission of the utmost importance, as a decade prior to the film's events, humanity was attacked by an uber-powerful AI it had created, resulting in a nuclear bomb hitting Los Angeles. However, this objective becomes quite complicated, as you’ll see in the trailer below.

As it turns out, that AI Joshua is hunting is a kid (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), and our hero seems to change sides as a result. Cue the visually stunning road trip, and gigantic AI driven battle bots, you see above. Basically, it looks like an episode of The Mandalorian, with Grogu replaced by this mysterious child.

The Creator’s Cast Includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, And Allison Janney

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

John David Washington is only the beginning of the impressive cast for The Creator, as his protagonist Joshua is “hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife,” according to the official press release for the project. Eternals star Gemma Chan will be playing the role of said wife, who presumably appears either in flashbacks or some sort of later film reveal.

Other members of The Creator cast include Ken Watanabe, who reunites with his Godzilla director Gareth Edwards in this film, as well as country music star/actor Sturgill Simpson and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. In perhaps the most important role of all, “newcomer” Madeleine Yuna Voyles plays a young child in the midst of a fight to save humanity.

Gareth Edwards Is Directing The Creator

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

As the director and co-writer of The Creator, Gareth Edwards has a pretty exciting pedigree to bring to this project. His directing duties on 2014’s big Godzilla reboot obviously qualify him for helming another larger than life spectacle, without question. However, it’s another credit that seems to stand out when it comes to this project in particular.

Edwards was also the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and it shows in both the look and feel of this world’s meshing of organic and robotic components. There are even shots and locations that look like they’d be comfortably included in the film that kickstarted the story we see continued through Disney+’s hit Star Wars series Andor.

Naturally this is just a teaser for The Creator, so the full story isn’t being revealed just yet. But based on what we have seen so far, this looks to be a promising original sci-fi concept that could become a stealth crowd pleaser. We'll learn more as we make our way to the September 29th release of the film, and whenever new details come along, you can be sure to find them here when they break.