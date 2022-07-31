One Loser’s Club Kid From 1990s IT Kept A Couple Of Terrific Mementos From The Stephen King Miniseries
And he only recently discovered them.
There’s a special joy that comes when one rediscovers mementos from childhood. Not only is there a happiness that comes with just finding something that has been assumed long lost, but there’s a magical capacity unique items have to spark memories not conjured for decades. Of course, these treasures are typically enjoyed singularly – but Stephen King fans everywhere will probably be able to appreciate a recent discovery by Adam Faraizl, who memorably played Eddie Kaspbrak in the beloved 1990 miniseries IT.
Earlier this month, I had the chance to interview Faraizl and his fellow original Loser’s Club co-stars about Pennywise: The Story Of IT – a new documentary chronicling the history of the titular Stephen King adaptation – and I asked if any of them are in possession of anything that they got to keep from the set. The actor who played young Eddie then revealed how he walked away from the production with a shower tile from his big sequence in the miniseries. Said Faraizl,
The scene in question here, of course, is the sequence where Eddie Kaspbrak has his terrifying solo experience with Tim Curry’s iconic Pennywise The Dancing Clown. The nerdy, asthmatic kid is sent to the showers by his gym teacher, and Pennywise terrorizes him first by blasting hot steam from the shower nozzles, and then by crawling out of the drainpipe.
Looking at the set, young Adam Faraizl discovered that there was one tile at the end that looked like it could be plucked without fuss, so he made a request to the production designer:
While it was treasured by Adam Faraizl when he was a kid, it eventually got lost to time… but that just meant that it was left to eventually be rediscovered. Faraizl explained that he not only found the bathroom tile recently, but also another memento that he kept from the IT set:
When they were first made by the IT props department, the “rocks” in the rock fight were designed to be soft and not hurt the actors when pelted, but Faraizl explained that time has changed the material a bit. He continued,
To learn more about the making of the 1990 series that successfully traumatized a generation (in a good way), Pennywise: The Story Of IT is now widely available digitally. You can buy or rent it on Google Play (opens in new tab), and it’s available to watch with a premium subscription on both Amazon (opens in new tab) and The Roku Channel (opens in new tab).
For more about the history of the miniseries as it relates to the book, check out my Adapting Stephen King column about 1990’s IT, and head over to our Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV guide to learn about all of the projects that are currently in the works.
