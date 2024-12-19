The Original Moana Screenwriter Shares Scene He’s Most Excited To See In Live Action, And I’m Already Getting Emotional Thinking About It

When it comes to upcoming Disney movies to look forward to, there are a lot more live-action Disney remakes on the way, including the live-action Moana release date setting sail in less than two years. CinemaBlend recently had the chance to speak to the original movie’s screenwriter, Jared Bush, and he shared the moment from the 2016 classic he can’t wait to see come to life.

In the time since Jared Bush penned the screenplay for Moana, the movie has become a massive favorite among Disney fans, and it recently received a sequel, which is now in theaters. In the summer of 2026, audiences will get to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a live-action version of Maui , and a new actress as Moana. During my interview with Bush, he said this about which scene he’s most excited to see in the new medium:

I'd say the one I'm most looking forward to is actually the goodbye moment between Moana and Grandma Tala. Every single time I saw that in the first one, gosh, it wrecked me every time I saw that. And, to see that moving forward to me, I'm really looking forward to seeing how that's approached, and to just bawl my eyes out again.

The emotional core of the first movie is arguably between Moana and her grandmother. She’s the one who inspires Moana to learn about her roots, and then save her people before becoming gravely ill and dying right after she sets sail on her epic hero’s journey. In one memorable moment in the film, Tala says “There is nowhere that you can go that I won’t be with you” before her spirit becomes an illuminated manta ray that often visits and guides Moana.

While it will certainly be exciting to see the Polynesian legend be told through the actions of real people rather than animation, and see Dwayne Johnson belt out “You’re Welcome” as well, Jared Bush’s answer is totally spot on! As a massive fan of the movie, knowing that I’ll be experiencing the scenes between Moana and her grandma all over again in live action has me ready to bawl, too!

The big scene for me has to be the “I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors”) moment between Moana and Grandma Tala’s spirit at a pivotal moment in the movie, when the young princess needs some encouragement. Also, imagine seeing Te Fiti rise over the ocean after Moana parts the seas? I really hope the new Moana delivers, because there’s so many great scenes I’m excited to relive again.

Along with interviewing Jared Bush about the new Moana, I also spoke to the original film’s voice actress, Auli’i Cravalho, who shared she’s happy to “pass the baton” to the new Moana, Catherine Laga'aia and executive produce the movie with The Rock. You can look forward to the live-action Moana coming to theaters on July 10, 2026.