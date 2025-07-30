Lois And Clark’s Dean Cain Hasn’t Seen Superman Yet, But He’s Shared Some Criticisms For James Gunn’s Movie That I Need To Talk About
Here's what the former Superman said.
From 1993 to 1997, Dean Cain brought Clark Kent to life on the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, with Teri Hatcher co-starring as Lois. Cain hasn’t been directly involved in anything Superman-related since then outside of a brief stint on the Supergirl TV series, but he certainly isn’t shy about sharing his opinions about projects focused on the Man of Steel. Earlier this month, he took issue with filmmaker James Gunn’s immigrant comments tied to the critically and commercially successful Superman, and now he’s shared some criticisms he has about the 2025 movie. This is despite the fact that he hasn’t seen it yet.
In an interview with Variety, Cain mentioned that he’s “disheartened” by certain elements in Superman he learned about while speaking with the other panelists who appeared alongside him in a recent episode of Piers Morgan Live. The actor stated:
Ok, I need to hit back against these two critiques. First, Pruitt Taylor Vince’s Jonathan Kent and Neva Howell’s Martha Kent are not “stupid rednecks.” Yes, their Southern accents are a bit strong and Martha was shown having trouble using a smartphone, but that doesn’t equate to them not being intelligent. Also, Jonathan in particular gets that big moment to shine when he gives that pep talk to his adoptive son and reminds him that’s Clark’s actions and choices that make him who he is, not his genetic background and the message his biological parents left for him. The man is wise!
Second, yes, David Corenswet’s Clark does get saved a few times during the movie if we account for the robots at the Fortress of Solitude healing him and Metamorpho aiding Superman in escaping Lex Luthor’s pocket dimension. But come on, we’ve seen Superman rescued plenty of times in other movies and TV shows. Besides, by the end of the first DC Universe movie, Clark manages to defeat Ultraman and Engineer on his own while Mr. Terrific closed the rift that was going to split Metropolis in half.
I recommend Dean Cain watch Superman for himself so he can form a full opinion on the movie, especially concerning that latter criticism. Sure, Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl all fight alongside Supes, but in no way do they take from being presented in a positive light. This is still a Superman movie first and foremost, and David Corenswet’s version of the character gets plenty of moments to shine.
Superman is still playing in theaters, so Mr. Cain still has plenty of time to catch it on the big screen. If, however, there isn’t any room in his schedule to do that, there’s a good chance he and everyone else will be able to stream it with an HBO Max subscription by the end of the year.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.