Paul Wesley Responds To Strange New Worlds Fans' Fear Of Kirk Taking Over For Pike Due To Original Series History

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds promised more of Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk in Season 2, but I think it's fair to say he's popped up a bit more than some (including myself) expected. The latest appearance showcased the first meeting between Kirk, Spock, and Uhura, which is obviously an extremely important lore moment, considering they're part of the core crew of Star Trek's original series. Parts of the fandom have become antsy, knowing Kirk will replace Pike in an official capacity at some point in the future, given these characters' canonical history, so CinemaBlend decided to ask Wesley about Kirk's future with all of the above in mind.

I spoke to Paul Wesley ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and we discussed how the meeting of Spock, Uhura, and Kirk could be seen as a precursor to an eventual re-imagining of Star Trek: The Original Series, or for Kirk to rise up and take Pike's job on Strange New Worlds when the latter vacates the position. Wesley said anyone getting nervous about seeing more of him and less of Anson Mount's leader shouldn't worry, because the trio's meeting wasn't a sign of the future, but one with nostalgic ties. In his words:

First of all, Strange New Worlds is such a successful series. It's so beloved, and people love it so much. I don't think fans need to worry about some takeover [by me]. I think we're just paying homage to the original series and the genesis of those relationships, and I really don't think fans need to have any concerns. I think it's more [that] they should really look at it with nostalgia and, frankly, with warmth.

Paul Wesley feels confident that Paramount+ is in no rush to move on from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' current status quo, given how well things have already gone. So while we've seen Kirk heavily featured in multiple Season 2 episodes thus far, and will seemingly have a role to play in the musical episode, the ship will remain Pike's Enterprise in the foreseeable future for those watching with a Paramount+ subscription.

Even if James T. Kirk won't become the captain of the Enterprise on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, that's not to say we won't ever see Paul Wesley's iteration of the iconic character earning the title. Wesley wants to play Kirk for a long time if the opportunity stays available, and he reassured me that if any such spinoff is offered to him down the line, he's willing and ready to be a part of it.

With that said, if anybody called me and whenever Strange New Worlds had its run, things were over, and they said, ‘Hey, we're gonna do a version of TOS,’ I’d jump on a heartbeat. Of course, I would. I'm having such a blast playing this character. I love it.

It's good to hear that Paul Wesley is up for portraying Kirk in whatever upcoming Trek series might be conceived, even if there are no plans in the works at this time. The actor did mention to CinemaBlend previously that he'd heard about the Kirk reference made in Picard Season 3, so even if his portrayal of Kirk only lives on via fun cameos of that nature, assuming Star Trek: Legacy gets greenlit at some point, we'd take it in a heartbeat.

Until then, Anson Mount's Pike will remain the lead on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and I think that's what many fans want to hear. The Hell on Wheels vet is quickly establishing himself as one of the franchise's most-beloved captains, and that's really saying something, given the slew of talent we've seen in that role in past decades. Wesley's time as Captain will hopefully come, but perhaps that's something we won't be revisiting until the current TOS-era series is at an end.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Tune in as fans enjoy the back half of Season 2 and await Season 3 to resume production at some point in the future.