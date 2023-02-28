Pedro Pascal Talks Possible Boba Fett And Ahsoka Crossovers In The Mandalorian Season 3

What started out as one show on the Disney+ streaming service has gradually expanded to an entire corner of the Star Wars universe… and Pedro Pascal says this has been the plan the entire time. (Resist the urge to make a “This is the way” joke.) When The Mandalorian kicked off in 2019, few fans could have expected how popular the main character, a gruff bounty hunter, would become once he was paired with the creature we affectionately dubbed Baby Yoda . Additional seasons of The Mandalorian were ordered, and a significant chunk of the character’s story arc played out as part of The Book of Boba Fett, explaining how he and Grogu were reunited after their separation in the Season 2 finale. All of this becomes significant when new fans are trying to watch Star Wars in order .

Because of the way that the characters have intertwined in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, I asked Pedro Pascal – on the eve of Season 3 landing on the Disney+ streaming service – if future crossovers like the one that happened in Boba Fett were possible, and that another main character could see a major storyline play out in Mandalorian episodes. And he fully supported the idea, telling CinemaBlend:

I do believe that. I think that they've had a very, very smart approach from the very beginning to be able to… because we met Ahsoka in Season 2 – that we know from the Clone Wars in such a beloved way – and now she's going to have her own series. I think that they were teasing Boba Fett from the start of Season 1. I don't think. I know. And then that coming into a full realization in Season 2 and then being able to have its own world that, in a way, is still an extension of what we've been introduced to as far as the Mandalorian is concerned. And also was a way to bridge the gap between Season 2 and Season 3 of Mandalorian, where we go from a goodbye and a separation between Mando and Grogu, and then, you know, an eventual reunion in the middle of this amazing action sequence that is the climax of that season of The Book of Boba Fett. So anything is possible, it seems like to me.

The way that Pedro Pascal discusses the overall approach to Star Wars storytelling is that it’s all one large canvas, and if you want to stay up to date with the entire saga, you might need to catch up on shows that you didn’t previously watch. Jon Favreau talked about why they told Mando and Grogu’s reunion story in The Book of Boba Fett, and Pascal is making it sound like that practice will continue. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano plays a vital role in The Mandalorian Season 3, given the fact that her show is expected to land on Disney+ later this year.And we are beyond excited to learn that Hayden Christensen would be appearing in the show , though will he be Darth Vader, or a pre-Vader Anakin Skywalker? Anything that possibly promises more of this, please.