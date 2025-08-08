As Pedro Pascal Wraps Filming Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian Lead Is Lining Up A Movie Involving Fellow Star Wars Talent

Pedro Pascal’s certainly been keeping busy this year. In addition to starring in the 2025 movies Eddington, Materialists and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this year has also seen him filming Avengers: Doomsday, which will come out at the end of 2026. While Doomsday as a whole is a ways off from wrapping principal photography, Pascal has reportedly finished his work on the upcoming Marvel movie, and now The Mandalorian’s lead actor is apparently lining up a new movie that involves some fellow Star Wars talent.

The latest update about Pedro Pascal’s career is that he’s in talks to star Searchlight Pictures’ Behemoth!, which comes from the mind of filmmaker Tony Gilroy. With a resume that includes writing the first four Bourne movies, State of Play and Nightcrawler, as well as directing Michael Clayton, Duplicity and The Bourne Legacy, Star Wars fans know Gilroy co-writing and directing the reshoots for Rogue One. He then went on to create the prequel series Andor, which ended its two-season run in May.

According to Deadline, “things are heading in the right direction” with Pedro Pascal coming aboard Behemoth!, which Tony Gilroy will write, direct and produce. Specific plot details are being kept secret, but Gilroy has previously said it will follow a cellist, whom I assume Pascal would play. Behemoth! will begin filming this fall, but a release date hasn’t been set yet.

It’s cool to see that these two men who worked in separate corners of the Star Wars franchise are gearing up to work together on this upcoming movie. Since The Mandalorian is set several years after Return of the Jedi, and Andor covers the last five years of Cassian Andor’s life leading up to Rogue One, there was no way Pascal and Gilroy were ever going to be able to collaborate in a galaxy far, far away. Now Behemoth! is here to bring them together, assuming Pascal is able to work out a deal with Searchlight.

This Behemoth! news follows on the heels of Pedro Pascal both earning an Emmy nomination for his performance as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and making his MCU debut as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The latter co-starred Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. This quartet will team up with the Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men and more when Avengers: Doomsday comes out on December 18, 2026.

Before that, Pedro Pascal will return to the Star Wars universe for The Mandalorian & Grogu, the franchise’s first theatrical movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. It arrives to the 2026 movies schedule on May 22, and we’ll let you know once Behemoth! is slotted on the cinematic calendar too.