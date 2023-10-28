There’s A Personal Reason Why Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ And Other Big Songs Are In The Persian Version, And Now I Appreciate Them More
From our interview with the writer/director.
Among the 2023 new movie releases hitting theaters this weekend is Maryam Keshavarz’s The Persian Version. The comedy draws from the writer/director’s own life growing up as a young Iranian-American woman navigating one’s complicated identity as she gets ready to unexpectedly become a mother. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmaker about the making of the independent film, she shared the story behind getting key songs to soundtrack the deeply personal story. Her comments had me appreciating Keshavarz’s choices even more.
One integral song to The Persian Version is the inclusion of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” The iconic ‘80s hit not only helps center the movie itself, it played a notable role in Maryam Keshavarz’s own upbringing as she would visit Iran from her home in the U.S. over the summers. As the filmmaker shared with me:
Isn’t it beautiful how music can comfort us and be important part of our own life memories? Given Maryam Keshavarz’s own experiences with the Cyndi Lauper song, she fought not only to get the song in the movie, but even made the Persian version of the track for a dance number during the movie to exemplify what the song meant to her as a kid. Keshavarz continued:
The Persian Version was one of a host of independent films that premiered at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Among the tons of worthwhile films like Daisy Ridley’s Sometimes I Think About Dying and the martial arts comedy Polite Society, The Persian Version was the movie that took home the festival’s coveted Audience Award, which was previously given to 2022 Best Picture winner CODA, along with other critical darlings like Minari, Whiplash and Fruitvale Station.
This is the second time Keshavarz earned the prize too, the first time being for her 2011 directorial debut, Circumstance, which explored an LGBTQ+ romance between two Iranian women in modern Iran. The movie got Keshavarz, who identifies as bisexual herself, banned from the country. The filmmaker, who is surely no stranger to taking chances with her filmmaking, also told CinemaBlend how another big song made its way into the film on its shoestring budget. In her words:
After speaking to Keshavarz about the story behind these songs in The Persian Version, I definitely cherish their places in the film so much more. There’s really a personal story behind how both “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and Wet Leg’s “Chaise Lounge” became part of the movie and it really amplified its messages and many great sceens. You can grab tickets to The Persian Version, now playing in theaters.
