Quantum Leap's Executive Producer Points Out Two Game-Changing Season 2 Trailer Reveals That Fans Should Be Excited About

Quantum Leap Season 2 is nearly here, but aside from a trailer and some pictures of new cast members, fans are still largely in the dark about what this season is about. Some are undoubtedly eager to learn more ahead of the premiere after seeing where Season 1's pretty big cliffhanger left the characters. CinemaBlend recently spoke to executive producer Chris Grismer about just that, and while he didn't offer up any answers about the cliffhanger, he did point out two game-changing moments from the Season 2 trailer that fans should be paying more attention to.

When I spoke to Quantum Leap's EP about the early days of Season 2, I asked about what direction the story is headed, with Season 1 laying out Ben's story and thwarting the efforts to shut down the program. Grismer wouldn't get specific as to where this story was headed in full, but did shine a light on the idea that Ben's leaps are taking him to some extreme places that were previously thought impossible within this universe. In his words:

Ben leaps as far back in Season 2 to the 1600s. He leaps out of the country into Egypt. We’ve never done those things before. I think this season is a season in which we explore the leaps in a bigger and more emotional way.

Season 1 of Quantum Leap already had Ben break one big rule of leaping from the O.G. series, in that Sam Beckett was never able to travel beyond his own lifetime. With that said, Season 2 will push that to the extreme as Ben is going way back in time to the 1600s for an adventure that I'm sure will have him completely out of his element. Unless they're planning on revealing he's a vampire, but that seems unlikely even in this wild storyline.

The new season will take leaps a bit further, as Ben will go across the globe to Egypt. Sam Beckett rarely made a leap that took him outside of the United States, and Ben didn't jaunt beyond the U.S. throughout the entirety of Season 1. Of course, we learned the reason for that was because he was constructing a path to save Addison. As for why Ben is in Egypt in Season 2, that's a whole other mystery, but I'd love to see him do some Indiana Jones-style adventure while there.

One thing that isn't a mystery, or shouldn't be, is that Ben did not make it back to the present day in Quantum Leap. The trailer still shows the protagonist leaping from location to location, and showrunner Martin Gero had no problem telling CinemaBlend in an interview after Season 1 that he wouldn't be making it back. I hate that for Ben, but with so many exciting things in the trailer, including a journey back into the future timeline, I can live with it. Check out the trailer below.

If that preview doesn't encourage a rewatch all of Season 1 right now, which is easy to do with a Peacock subscription, I'm not sure what will. I am unbelievably psyched to see the series return for more adventures, especially after seeing how quickly Season 2 was picked up by NBC.

Quantum Leap kicks off on NBC on Wednesday, October 5th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and strap in for what might be a wilder ride than the one that granted the Season 2 renewal. I still wouldn't hold my breath for Scott Bakula's return, but the door is supposedly open according to producers.