Fallout Star Confirms The Show's Multi-Season Plan, And I'm Torn Between Hopeful And Concerned
This is great, but I also have concerns.
Walton Goggins shed his Ghoul prosthetics recently to celebrate a wrapped production, which is exciting as it means Fallout Season 2 is closer than ever. According to star Aaron Morten, the plan is to follow the next batch of episodes with quite a few additional seasons for fans to binge with an Amazon Prime subscription, and that concept is just as thrilling as it is concerning for me.
Morten was a guest for a Q&A at Liverpool Comic-Con (via Reddit), and after confirming that we'll be getting Deathclaws in Season 2, he talked about Maximus' arc and said what he could about what he knows of the future. Based on what he shared, it sounds like we can expect Fallout to be a streaming steple for a very long time. As he put it:
Morten probably can't provide an exact episodic timeline in terms of when the series is going to end, and it's always a possibility that Amazon could pull the plug well before plans for six seasons of episodes are all put into action. All that said, it's good to hear the actor put this information out in the universe, even if I am just as concerned as I am excited to hear it.
Hearing A Star Confidently Talk About A Series Having A Long Run Is Great These Days
To hear an actor speak so confidently about how long a series can run is refreshing, especially when it comes to streaming. We've waited two years for Stranger Things, which is arguably one of the biggest streaming shows of all time, to premiere Season 5 on the 2025 TV schedule.
If Amazon is committed to letting this series run the entire length of its finite story, that's welcoming to hear. Of course, this is just one actor speaking about Fallout at an overseas convention. I'd be curious to see if Aaron Morten gets a call from people involved with the show now that this quote has made rounds, because he's now set the expectation for the post-apocalyptic show to go on for quite a while.
Can Fallout Sustain Fan Interest Across Multiple Seasons With The Same Characters?
The average Fallout game can take a long time to complete. Even if you don't explore and just play the main story missions of Fallout 4, it takes around 27 hours to complete. That's a little over three seasons' worth of this show in terms of runtime, and I have to wonder, will we be as in love with Maximus, Lucy, and the Ghoul when we reach that length of time?
In the games, the main hero often mixes it up with a rotating cast of characters, though it is hypothetically possible to continue through the length of the game with the same companion. That said, I'm someone who likes to travel around and meet up with a variety of characters, so I'm hoping that is what happens here.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
There are so many unknowns about how Fallout will proceed, and Season 2 should give us an idea of what to expect. As gamers have pointed out, the game takes place after Fallout: New Vegas, which has multiple different endings. We'll see which ending the show went with when Ellie arrives in the oasis, and I'm hoping we see Mr. House.
Amazon Prime Video Channel Add-On Deals
While watching Fallout and other Amazon originals is a real treat, you can also customize your subscription with channel add-ons. This includes subscriptions like STARZ, Max, and AMC+. Better still, you can sometimes get deals on these channels you wouldn't otherwise get directly. Currently, for example, you can save and bundle STARZ and Britbox together for $14.99 a month after your 7-day free trial. You can also get Max and Cinemax for just $21.99 a month (down from $26.99).
Fallout Season 2 is likely arriving on Prime Video in 2026. Get excited for it in the meantime by rewatching Season 1, or checking out some of the games on gaming consoles or PC.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.