Fallout Star Confirms The Show's Multi-Season Plan, And I'm Torn Between Hopeful And Concerned

Walton Goggins shed his Ghoul prosthetics recently to celebrate a wrapped production, which is exciting as it means Fallout Season 2 is closer than ever. According to star Aaron Morten, the plan is to follow the next batch of episodes with quite a few additional seasons for fans to binge with an Amazon Prime subscription, and that concept is just as thrilling as it is concerning for me.

Morten was a guest for a Q&A at Liverpool Comic-Con (via Reddit), and after confirming that we'll be getting Deathclaws in Season 2, he talked about Maximus' arc and said what he could about what he knows of the future. Based on what he shared, it sounds like we can expect Fallout to be a streaming steple for a very long time. As he put it:

When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point, and they gave me the endpoint. And that endpoint hasn’t changed. But it is [a] Season 5 / 6 type of endpoint. We’ve always known we were gonna take our time with the development of the characters.

Morten probably can't provide an exact episodic timeline in terms of when the series is going to end, and it's always a possibility that Amazon could pull the plug well before plans for six seasons of episodes are all put into action. All that said, it's good to hear the actor put this information out in the universe, even if I am just as concerned as I am excited to hear it.

Hearing A Star Confidently Talk About A Series Having A Long Run Is Great These Days

To hear an actor speak so confidently about how long a series can run is refreshing, especially when it comes to streaming. We've waited two years for Stranger Things, which is arguably one of the biggest streaming shows of all time, to premiere Season 5 on the 2025 TV schedule.

More On Fallout (Image credit: Prime Video) Looking To Play Fallout After Watching The Amazon Series? The Best And Worst Places To Start

If Amazon is committed to letting this series run the entire length of its finite story, that's welcoming to hear. Of course, this is just one actor speaking about Fallout at an overseas convention. I'd be curious to see if Aaron Morten gets a call from people involved with the show now that this quote has made rounds, because he's now set the expectation for the post-apocalyptic show to go on for quite a while.

Can Fallout Sustain Fan Interest Across Multiple Seasons With The Same Characters?

The average Fallout game can take a long time to complete. Even if you don't explore and just play the main story missions of Fallout 4, it takes around 27 hours to complete. That's a little over three seasons' worth of this show in terms of runtime, and I have to wonder, will we be as in love with Maximus, Lucy, and the Ghoul when we reach that length of time?

In the games, the main hero often mixes it up with a rotating cast of characters, though it is hypothetically possible to continue through the length of the game with the same companion. That said, I'm someone who likes to travel around and meet up with a variety of characters, so I'm hoping that is what happens here.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are so many unknowns about how Fallout will proceed, and Season 2 should give us an idea of what to expect. As gamers have pointed out, the game takes place after Fallout: New Vegas, which has multiple different endings. We'll see which ending the show went with when Ellie arrives in the oasis, and I'm hoping we see Mr. House.

Fallout Season 2 is likely arriving on Prime Video in 2026. Get excited for it in the meantime by rewatching Season 1, or checking out some of the games on gaming consoles or PC.