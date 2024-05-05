Fallout Season 2: What We Know About The Next Installment

Are you ready to explore more of the Wasteland in Fallout Season 2? Because we certainly are.

When Fallout was announced as a new Amazon Prime series, I could not wait. As someone who has experienced the games before, the idea of seeing a beloved franchise come to the small screen was scary but exciting, and I couldn't wait to see how they brought this world to life.

The first season premiered in April 2024 to rave Fallout reviews, with many critics saying it's one of the best video game adaptations next to HBO's The Last of Us . It's not that surprising that it was renewed for Season 2 . But, when can we expect Season 2 to debut? Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

As of May 2024, there is no set premiere date for Fallout Season 2, which is less than surprising. It would be shocking to have that all set, since the first season just came out as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule .

Amazon already has a lot set for this year, including The Boys Season 4 , so adding a second season so quickly wouldn't be possible.

Hopefully, though, it won't take too long. The adaptation was officially announced back in 2020, and it took some time for it to get off the ground. Now that we have the cast and plenty of great stories for them, Season 2 is unlikely to take four years. A safe bet would be to expect it at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, And Aaron Moten Are Expected Back For The Cast Of Fallout Season 2 – Along With A Few Others

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, we can at least expect that several cast members will be back for Season 2 of the show. Three that we're sure will return are Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten as Lucy, the Ghoul, and Maximus. This is mainly because Amazon's official renewal post on Twitter showed all of them featured in the poster:

FALLOUT will be back for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/zQ7pJXz7V1April 18, 2024

As the series' main stars, it would be surprising not to see them come back in some way, considering the first season ended with all of their storylines converging in one final epic battle. I'm sure that we’ll see plenty of them in the upcoming season.

Ella Purnell is primarily known for her role in the Yellowjackets cast during Season 1, while Moten appeared in the sitcom Disjointed and the films Father Stu, Emancipation, and more. Walton Goggins has been in the industry for years and has appeared in films like Lincoln, Predators, and others.

But, it's exciting to see all these three talented stars take on leading roles in this show and see them in Season 2, especially Lucy (because I love her so much).

While those three were featured on the poster, there are a few others that we can most likely expect to see:

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank Maclean

I don't think any of us were expecting Kyle to be one of the most prominent antagonists of the show, but near the end, we saw just how dangerous he truly is – and how Lucy heads off with the Ghoul to go after him.

Judging by the credits scene, Hank (in a power armour suit) arrives outside a familiar location to Fallout fans. Since he plays a pretty important role in both Lucy and the Ghoul's story, I think it's safe to say we'll most likely see him again.

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

As someone who grew up watching Hannah Montana and loved Arias's famous character on the show, I was so glad to see him in such a big series like Fallout. To me, Norm is one of the most underrated characters in the whole series.

While we know that he's in trouble at the end of Fallout Season 1, I'm assuming that we'll be seeing him again – as he tries to figure out how to get out of the sticky situation he's gotten himself into.

Season 2 Will Dive Into Lucy's Motive As To Why She Followed The Ghoul

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If you watched the final episode of Fallout Season 1, you might be wondering why Lucy would head out with the Ghoul to try and track down her dad. Most would probably expect her to go it alone after everything the Ghoul put her through – but she goes with him.

The creators of the show, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, spoke about this to GQ in April 2024, and said Season 2 would dig into Lucy's reasoning as to why she followed him:

What exactly her precise motive is is something we're very excited to dive into more in Season 2, but I wouldn't ever underestimate Lucy's curiosity as something that's motivating her deep down. As much as she leaves to find her father in the pilot, she also wants to fuckin' know what's out that door. Similarly, over the course of the season, she's learned that everything she thought about the world, in her vault, was wrong, right? She was misled. And she's just learned that in a deeply emotional way in the final moments of the finale…the Ghoul seems to know a hell of a lot more about this world than she does. There's a certain amount of 'I want to understand, I want to leave the cave again.' In a way, it's a mirror image to the pilot.

Sounds like we're going to dive even deeper into Lucy's story in Season 2, and I am here for it.

Fallout Season 2 Will Most Likely Have Some Of It Take Place In Vegas

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you watched the finale of Fallout Season 1 and you saw where Hank ended up, you might need clarification if you're watching Fallout without playing the games . But, for seasoned players, we all know that place – New Vegas, the setting of one of Fallout's most popular games .

In that same interview from GQ, the creators said that they intended to show that the world has indeed changed, and the setting of New Vegas is the key to that:

With that post-credits stuff, we really wanted to imply, Guys, the world has progressed, and the idea that the Wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us. It's just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors—there's a constant churn of trauma. We're definitely implying more has occurred.

With Hank heading directly there and Lucy and the Ghoul following him, New Vegas will certainly have something to do with Season 2. We're not sure whether it will be a quick appearance or the whole setting, but judging by the implications, we'll see it one way or another.

Moisés Arias Says Norm's Intelligence Will Be Key To Him Not Falling Asleep For 200 Years After The Finale

(Image credit: Amazon)

The last thing we can expect to see in Season 2 is Norm trying to find a way out of his situation. At first, it seems like he is trapped, but the actor behind Norm, Moisés Arias, says he has faith in the character. He talked about the storyline in an interview with ScreenRant in April 2024 and how he thinks Norm will find a way out using his 'intelligence:'

So I was staring at a blank void, trying to understand what I was looking at, too. I don't think there's one option, I think there's multiple. Now, is it on the page, or is it obvious? No. But I guess, like you said, Norm is going to use his intelligence to hopefully not be asleep for 200 years.

I'm not sure how exactly he'll do it, but I have a feeling it'll be an exciting moment when he figures it out.