Quantum Leap’s Executive Producer Talks Season 2 Premiere’s Bombshell Reveal And How It Could Impact Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 2 premiere "This Took Too Long." Read at your own risk!

Dr. Ben Song is finally back on our television screens, and Quantum Leap's other characters were very surprised to see him. While Ben worked to complete a leap without the help of his friends back in the present timeline, he did it largely on his own, at least until Ian finally popped in at the end to see him. Ben didn't have long to talk to his friend but heard enough to learn that he'd been considered missing for three years, and then presumed dead. CinemaBlend talked to one of the NBC sci-fi drama's executive producers, who shared how that reveal factors into the rest of the season. as well as how it could have more large-scale ramifications that could affect Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett.

Ahead of the latest premiere, executive producer Chris Grismer was on hand to speak to CinemaBlend about the Quantum Leap program has been shut down as Ben's friends have been dealing with his absence for three years. Viewers may have a lot of questions about that sizeable time-frame, considering Ben was seemingly unaware he'd lost any time at all. Grismer assured me that answers will come as Season 2 unfolds, saying:

I think, obviously, the time distortion is something they're going to have to deal with. And I think it continues to be a source of conflict for the characters.

Ben is in shock at the end of Quantum Leap's Season 2 opener, and who could argue against that being the only logical reaction? My jaw was on the floor as well, as my mind raced about what it could possibly mean. If the program was shut down, how did Ian even find Ben? Furthermore, where are Magic, Jenn, and Addison? Fortunately, it appears these answers will come in time, according to Chris Grismer, but man, what a way to set the stage for this new batch of episodes.

The mystery of Ben's time distortion is riveting, and it also had me wondering if and how it could play into the whereabouts of Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett. The revival series confirmed in Season 1 that he never made it back home, and thus was either still leaping or dead. One can't help but draw some parallels, considering the same unknown fate surrounded Ben until Ian found him.

When I asked the showrunner if this new storyline could re-open the door on speculation regarding Sam's situation, Grismer told me:

Yeah, there's definitely some mentions in the new season and obviously some new questions as to what might have happened. So, yeah, you have to tune in to find out.

There's still no word on whether or not Scott Bakula will appear on the new Quantum Leap, though he gave the revival his blessing early on. CinemaBlend did learn from showrunner Martin Gero that the show's execs have no intention of recasting the role, so if Sam Beckett does return, it'll be Bakula playing the character.

Even if Sam's return isn't in the cards for Season 2, it will be good to hear some new theories regarding his disappearance and how he went missing between leaps and lost no time between the premiere and the cliffhanger ending of Season 1. My mind is already spinning with theories, which means I will need to fire up my Peacock Premium subscription all over again to watch this awesome premiere.

Quantum Leap is back on NBC and airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Despite the wild reveal in the premiere, Ben still has a job to do in each and every leap he arrives at. In short, expect the fun, drama, and hijinks to continue, in addition to more wild reveals as we dive deeper into the season.