Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage's EP Broke Down That Weird Moment Between Mandy And Her Ex In Season 1's Finale, And Now I'm Extra Anxious For Season 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episodes "Guilt Boots" and "Big Decisions." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage had an eventful two-part Season 1 finale, and if my live blog covering the CBS series wasn't evidence enough, I was stressed while watching it. Fortunately, the couple was able to tackle their issues as usual, though it seems like more trouble is ahead for them as a new season looms. Now, executive producer Steve Holland talked about that awkward hug between Mandy and her boss and ex-boyfriend Scott, making me even more anxious for Season 2.

I speculated that actor Christopher Gorham would shake up the CBS sitcom when his character was announced for the end of the season, and I was right. Mandy hiding her romantic past with Scott caused a big fight with Georgie. And as Holland mentioned in an interview with TVLine, she might've been hiding the information for more reasons than knowing it would make her husband angry. The EP then went into Mandy's feelings after she hugged Scott after he offered her the role as the weekend weather girl at the TV station, and what was going on in her mind:

She fully trusts herself, but I think she’s lying to herself a little bit in that moment. I think, more from him than from her, she senses that there’s still something there. After the hug, he says, “I’m just glad to see you happier. I love seeing you happy.” I think it’s clear that he still has feelings, and maybe she’s lying to herself to pretend that everything is fine.

I had that vague feeling while watching the finale, but since it was never vocalized by Mandy, I brushed it off. Unfortunately, it looks like Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is going to set up more romantic tension between her and Scott in Season 2, and I'm sure that's going to set up more fights with Georgie.

All that stress feels like a recipe for disaster, especially after Georgie teamed up with Ruben to purchase the tire shop from Jim. We know from The Big Bang Theory that Georgie will ultimately run one of the biggest tire shop chains in Texas, but I'm sure it will take a long time for that to fully happen.

Of course, I should've expected Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to get sadder as it goes on. The title of the series is setting up their impending split. Plus, it doesn't seem like it'll end with them getting back together, seeing as The Big Bang Theory revealed that Georgie was married and divorced twice.

All that being said, Young Sheldon twisted some storylines around to change what had already been established in The Big Bang Theory. They managed to find a creative way for George Sr. not to have an affair on Mary, but for Sheldon to think that was the case, so as not to invalidate his story later in life. Is it possible that this series will ultimately have Georgie and Mandy get divorced twice and still ultimately end up together?

It's possible, but either way, I'm anxious to see what happens to them next.

We can only wait and see, and fortunately, we don't have to wait that long! Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return for Season 2 as part of CBS' fall schedule, and I'm sure there's a lot more drama on the way.