Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
By Sean O'Connell published
He felt the need, the need for more speed.
Film enthusiasts spend a lot of time talking about the movies of Quentin Tarantino. The auteur has produced nine extraordinary films, and his body of work has shifted the landscape of the film industry, even winning Brad Pitt a well-deserved Oscar for the magnum opus, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. But what does Tarantino, himself, think about OTHER films? There’s a new podcast the legendary filmmaker is launching called The Video Archives, during which he and longtime friend Roger Avary dive into all manner of films that tickle their fancies. And while promoting that show on our official podcast, ReelBlend, Tarantino reviewed the new film Top Gun: Maverick, and gave it a rave.
Quentin Tarantino isn’t the first person to call Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick a great film. Eric Eisebnerg reviewed it for our site and said it “finds an interesting and compelling story to tell, and executes it with passion.” For Tarantino, however, it was the opportunity to fly close to the style of original Top Gun director Tony Scott that most appealed to him. As he told the ReelBlend podcast:
Apparently that was one of the holdups preventing Top Gun star Tom Cruise from returning to the franchise for a second story. How do you go back and make a Top Gun movie without original director Tony Scott, who died in 2012 and had an enormous impact on the tone of the first film. But Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and his lead actor Tom Cruise went out of their way at virtually every turn to honor the legacy of Tony Scott, even venturing to specific locations where Top Gun filmed to capture important footage. And according to Quentin Tarantino, that love bled through the screen.
Tons of people agreed. Top Gun: Maverick has been one of the brightest spots on the box office calendar this year, a blockbuster that encouraged audiences of all ages to return to movie theaters after roughly a two year absence. Tarantino doesn’t have a movie in theaters this year, and the subject of his tenth and final film remains a mystery. But he does have a new podcast called The Video Archives (opens in new tab), which is worth listening and subscribing to, so go enjoy it!
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
