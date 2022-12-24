Rian Johnson Reflects On Bruce Willis’ Legacy Now The Looper Actor Has Retired
Their collaboration had a lasting affect.
The film industry, as a whole, reacted with shock and sadness when legendary actor Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting back in March. There was some confusion as to the motivation, until it was revealed that Willis was suffering from aphasia, which affects an individual’s ability to communicate. Fans and fellow co-stars such as John Travolta and Sylvester Stallone started to share messages of encouragement and faith, and those accolades assuredly will continue to flow in as more news about Willis’s condition arrives. Especially from directors lucky enough to have worked with Willis over the years, including Looper filmmaker Rian Johnson.
Rian Johnson has gone on to become known for his work in both the Star Wars saga – he directed the divisive Star Wars: The Last Jedi – and his original Knives Out series. The sequel, Glass Onion, currently is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. And while doing press on behalf of the movie, Johnson returned to CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, where we spoke about Glass Onion, Breaking Bad, and of course, Johnson’s time on set with Bruce. The director got candid about their working relationship, as well as his take on the actor’s legacy, when he told ReelBlend:
This is a refrain we have heard often as actors and directors spoke about Bruce Willis’s effect. Off the screen, Willis was a champion for young directors with interesting stories and strong voices who needed the assist that came with his celebrity. Johnson joins a sizeable group of filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction) and M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) who were able to make their masterpieces thanks to Willis agreeing to participate.
Rian Johnson focused on that influence as he went on to say:
The sentiment has been echoed by Quentin Tarantino, solidified by Live Free or Die Hard co-star Justin Long, and likely will only continue to grow as more people come to appreciate Bruce Willis for the force he was, and will always be, in Hollywood.
