Justin Long Talks 'Barbarian,' Bruce Willis' Retirement
By Sean O'Connell published
Watch our exclusive interview with Justin Long from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Actor Justin Long chats about his upcoming horror film ‘Barbarian,’ reuniting with Kevin Smith for ‘Clerks III’ and more in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Long also reflects on working with Bruce Willis in ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ and gives his thoughts on the actor's retirement.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:32 - Justin Long Praises ‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger
01:31 - Justin Long Is Afraid of Disney
02:25 - The Originality of ‘Barbarian’ and Going Against Certain Horror Tropes
04:00 - Justin Long Loves Working with Kevin Smith (‘Clerks III’)
05:10 - Justin Long On Bruce Willis’ Retirement and Working Together on ‘Die Hard’
06:22 - Justin Long Perfectly Describes The …Charm? Of Comic-Con
