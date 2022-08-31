Justin Long Talks 'Barbarian,' Bruce Willis' Retirement

Actor Justin Long chats about his upcoming horror film ‘Barbarian,’ reuniting with Kevin Smith for ‘Clerks III’ and more in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Long also reflects on working with Bruce Willis in ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ and gives his thoughts on the actor's retirement.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:32 - Justin Long Praises ‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger

01:31 - Justin Long Is Afraid of Disney

02:25 - The Originality of ‘Barbarian’ and Going Against Certain Horror Tropes

04:00 - Justin Long Loves Working with Kevin Smith (‘Clerks III’)

05:10 - Justin Long On Bruce Willis’ Retirement and Working Together on ‘Die Hard’

06:22 - Justin Long Perfectly Describes The …Charm? Of Comic-Con