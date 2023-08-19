How Ridley Scott’s Alien Majorly Influenced Universal’s New Dracula Flick

Ridley Scott 's iconic 1979 film, Alien , is easily one of the best ‘70s horror movies , and it has not only left an indelible mark on the sci-fi horror genre but has continuously influenced countless filmmakers through the decades. As Universal Pictures unveiled its latest incarnation of the legendary Dracula this past weekend with the release of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, there's an unexpected and thrilling connection between the world of deep space terror and the foreboding doomed sea vessel. While audiences may not immediately draw a parallel between the H.R. Giger-designed extraterrestrial and Bram Stoker's bloodthirsty vampire, director André Øvredal is keen to highlight the influence it had on his new take on the Transylvanian bloodsucker.

It's an interesting journey - from the dimly lit, chilling corridors of the USCSS Nostromo to the dark enigmatic cargo hold of the Demeter. But for Øvredal, the two worlds intersect in more ways than one might initially perceive. In a recent exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, the director revealed the profound influence Scott's masterpiece had on his approach to the Dracula narrative. André Øvredal told ReelBlend Podcast host Jake Hamilton:

Of course, It's to lean into your characters that number one. You have to make the audience care about your characters, and in that movie, I love the fact that you care about them because of the choices they make and the behavior they have in front of you. They're funny. They're good people. They're this, they're that. There is no real deep, profound backstories in that movie, you know, you don’t go into their deep pasts, it’s all about where, how, they are here and now. That’s what makes you like them, and I think that’s a big learning experience from that specific movie. Also, it’s obviously the classic idea of keeping this creature in the shadows as long as possible, and he both him [Ridley Scott] and [Steven] Spielberg with Jaws obviously and other movies too, but those two specifically.

The essence of keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, investing emotionally in the characters, and playing with the unseen terror, are the potent ingredients that made Alien a timeless classic and one of the best horror movies of all time. Now, it seems, the Troll Hunter director has imbibed these ingredients into the heart of his adaptation of The Count. To learn more about the filmmaker's inspirations and to find out if The Last Voyage of the Demeter was intended to launch Universal’s Dark Universe , watch the full interview in the video below.

While Alien is a cinematic classic worth filmmakers cribbing from, the 2023 movie release might not stack up with the genre's greats. After seeing the flick, many critics have reported feeling underwhelmed or disappointed by the latest take on Stoker’s creation. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg awarded The Last Voyage of the Demeter a rating of two stars out of five, describing it as "bland."