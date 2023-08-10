Critics Have Seen The Last Voyage Of The Demeter And They Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Dracula Movie
2023's latest vampire movie is here.
Dracula’s dark presence has loomed over art and pop culture for over one hundred years already, so we’re never quite surprised when Hollywood decides to find another way to reintroduce the character. Following Nicolas Cage playing the famed vampire in horror comedy Renfield earlier this year, another take is already here with Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter, finally arriving in theaters this weekend after being in development for twenty years. Let’s talk about what critics think about the latest of 2023 new movie releases.
We’ll start off with CinemaBlend’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter review from our own Eric Eisenberg. He gave the movie a two out of five stars, calling it “bland.” Check out some of his thoughts:
Unfortunately for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, our critic isn’t the only one who walked out of the theater disappointed in the Dracula movie. Polygon’s Joshua Rivera quipped that “Dracula’s Lyft gets 1-star" before saying this:
The movie was helmed by André Øvredal, who has a relatively good track record for horror movies, between 2019’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe. The former CinemaBlend’s Eisenberg gave 4 out of 5 stars. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich also treaded on negative waters when speaking about the new movie, sharing these words:
Then there’s its vision of Dracula, which The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck spoke to, calling simultaneously “one of the viscerally scariest” Draculas along with “one of the dullest.” As the critic continued:
The Last Voyage of the Demeter reps a great cast including Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham and David Dastmalchain, whom CinemaBlend spoke to about his frequent on-screen deaths, but per critics it’s just not enough to raise this film into one of the best horror movies. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson wrote this:
While every critic seems to be saying the same thing about The Last Voyage of the Demeter, AV Club’s Matthew Jackson had some positive things to say about the movie. In his words:
Now, we certainly recommend that if you’re interested in seeing the movie on the big screen you go out and see it and make your own estimation about the movie yourself. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now.
