Whenever discussing the best horror movies of all time , a ton of titles from the 1980s immediately enter the conversation, and it’s the same for the ‘90s, 2000s, and pretty much every other decade since the start of motion pictures. But, the 1970s, with its diverse collection of titles, pushed the genre to new heights, which would allow iconic horror franchises like Friday the 13th , A Nightmare on Elm Street, and countless others to flourish into all-time greats.

That being said, here are 13 of the best ‘70s horror movies (and how to watch them), including bonafide classics and others that some of the more casual fans either haven’t checked out or don’t remember in the first place.

Jaws (1975)

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat” is one of those classic movie lines no one will ever forget, and it happens to be one of the crucial moments of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thrilling monster movie, Jaws. Following a series of killings by a massive shark in a New England beach community, the town’s sheriff, an ichthyologist, and a hardened ship captain set off into the deep to find and kill the creature.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper’s landmark 1974 horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , has gone on to inspire countless movies (and nearly as many sequels and remakes) with its terrifying tone, unsettling characters, and a beloved horror icon, Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen). Who would have thought a small-budget movie about a group of travelers having an unfortunate encounter with a family of sadistic cannibals would remain so popular nearly 50 years later.

The Exorcist (1973)

Though William Friedkin’s 1973 supernatural horror film, The Exorcist , came out 50 years ago, it is still one of the most terrifying movies of all time. When a young girl becomes possessed by a demonic presence, her mother calls on the help of two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism. Though the exorcists believe they’re up to the task of defeating evil, they meet their match with this demon, who won’t leave until the girl is dead.

Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter made a name for himself and gave birth to one of the most enduring film franchises of all time with the 1978 release of his iconic slasher film, Halloween . Years after being sent away for murdering his sister, Michael Myers is out on the loose in his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, and picks up where he left off.

Carrie (1976)

One of the best Stephen King adaptations , Brian De Palma’s Carrie follows the shy 16-year-old, Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), as she discovers she has incredible supernatural powers after suffering verbal and physical abuse at home and school. After being tricked at her high school prom, the young girl lashes out and creates a night no one will ever forget.

Dawn Of The Dead (1978)

One of the greatest zombie movies of all time , and without a doubt the best entry in George A. Romero’s Dead franchise , 1978’s Dawn of the Dead is just as relevant now as it was upon its release 45 years ago. When a group of survivors decides to hole up in a massive indoor mall, they find refuge, boundless resources, but also hordes of zombies hungering for their flesh. But seriously, can we get this movie streaming already?

Alien (1979)

Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror film, Alien , had one one of the greatest promotional lines in the history of cinema with “in space, no one can hear you scream,” and that would be a great sign of things to come. This terrifying space drama centers on the crew of a commercial space ship as they answer a distress call, only to come in contact with a deadly, and near-invincible life form.

Supsiria (1977)

Decades before Luca Guadagnino offered up his own spin on the material, legendary Italian filmmaker Dario Argento, a.k.a., the “Master of the Thrill,” gave the world a strange yet terrifying arthouse supernatural horror film called Suspiria . The movie follows an American ballet student who enrolls at a German dance academy only to discover that there is a dark conspiracy involving its instructors.

Don't Look Now (1973)

Nicolas Roeg’s 1973 horror thriller, Don’t Look Now, centers on two grieving parents (Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie) who are attempting to come to terms with their daughter’s tragic death. But, things only get worse for the couple when they go on an Italian holiday and begin to experience a series of traumatizing events.

Phantasm (1979)

Still one of the more unsettling horror movies of all time, Don Coscarelli’s 1979 fantasy thriller, Phantasm, introduced audiences to one of the most terrifying characters of all time with the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm). This supernatural creature spends the movie turning the dead into zombies to be used as his slaves. When a young boy tries to stop the Tall Man, and his silver spheres from, taking more souls, he becomes the next target.

The Omen (1976)

The ‘70s were a high time for supernatural horror movies, thanks in part to Richard Donner’s 1976 classic, The Omen . Starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, and Harvey Stephens in his film debut as Damien, the movie follows a family with a dark secret and even more sinister outcome after they discover their son is the antichrist.

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1978)

One of the best horror remakes of all time , Philip Kaufman’s 1978 sci-fi thriller, Invasion of the Body Snatchers follows Elizabeth Driscoll (Brooke Adams) and Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland), two scientists who discover that humans are slowly being replaced by alien clones. When the pair attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery, they find themselves in the fight of a lifetime with these terrifying creatures.

Black Christmas (1974)

A holiday-themed horror movie with a lasting legacy, Bob Clark’s (yes, the director of A Christmas Story) 1974 slasher film, Black Christmas, follows a group of sorority sisters as they become targeted by a crazed killer around the holidays. One of the most influential movies of the slasher subgenre, this movie is incredibly terrifying yet still a remarkably fun watch.

